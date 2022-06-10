OUTLOOK

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday through Sunday, and again Tuesday through Wednesday, primarily during the afternoon and evening.

FORECAST:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

