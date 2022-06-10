Ware Mechanical weather center: Mid 80s today, Saturday; low 90s by Sunday. Jun 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OUTLOOKIsolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday through Sunday, and again Tuesday through Wednesday, primarily during the afternoon and evening.FORECAST:Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.Saturday Night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia RoadPedestrian killed in early morning wreck on Turner McCall BoulevardRome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church serviceA new chapter: Pizza Farm business bustling after reopening in new location3 sentenced in robbery conspiracy that led to the shooting death of a 57-year-old Shannon womanCalhoun business owner covers Boys & Girls Club summer tuition for 28 kidsFunds stolen from Floyd County Schools in cyberattack, police investigatingEight people face weapons, drug charges in murder investigation, no one charged with homicide yetRash of car break ins, thefts hit Stonebridge and Saddlebrook Downs neighborhoodsPodcast investigation revisits 1996 Floyd County murder case Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's Weather Right Now 59° Clear Humidity: 93% Cloud Coverage: 26% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:27:57 AM Sunset: 08:52:03 PM Today Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Tonight A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mainly cloudy. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG