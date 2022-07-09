Saturday's high was 93 degrees with a heat index of 99.
Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue today and into tonight as a weak cold front begins pushing into the forecast area this afternoon. Isolated storms could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms could also lead to localized flash flooding concerns.
The forecast:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.