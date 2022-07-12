Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening across the forecast area this week. Isolated storms could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms could also lead to localized flash flooding concerns.
The forecast:
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.