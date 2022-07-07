Ware Mechanical weather: Another sizzler: High of 94, heat index of 106. "Only" 89 by Sunday. Jul 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.Wednesday's high was 97 with a maximum heat index of 105.The forecast:Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Floyd Police: Three men shot at Lock and Dam park, one hospitalized; search continues for suspect. Cedartown man dies following motorcycle wreck in Collard Valley community Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Plus: One dead in Bartow County, 17 statewide over Independence Day holiday; 4 charged with boating under the influence on Allatoona. First National Community Bank headlines: One dead, another sought in Rome shooting. 3 hurt in separate attack at Lock & Dam. Around Town on Pirelli engineer's racing 'hobby.' New hot dog spot -- and a charcuterie cup? 145 new homes, hotel conversion proposed.. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Today's Weather Right Now 76° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 91% Cloud Coverage: 42% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:35:06 AM Sunset: 08:55:47 PM Today Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 93F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 96F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor joins Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities Department of Labor class action lawsuit in limbo U.S. Senate challenger Walker launches first general election ad State & Region Trump lawyers, Lindsey Graham subpoenaed in Fulton grand jury probe New mental health law takes effect Kemp extends Georgia gas tax break