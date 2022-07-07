The latest:

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Wednesday's high was 97 with a maximum heat index of 105.

The forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription