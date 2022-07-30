The latest:
Late-night storms and more rain today together combined for an inch of rain for our area with another round due today.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening across much of the forecast area through Thursday, with the highest chances across north Georgia this weekend. A few storms each day could become strong to severe, capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.
Today: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
