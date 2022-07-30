Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening across much of the forecast area through Thursday, with the highest chances across north Georgia this weekend. A few storms each day could become strong to severe, capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.
The forecast:
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.