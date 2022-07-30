The latest:

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening across much of the forecast area through Thursday, with the highest chances across north Georgia this weekend. A few storms each day could become strong to severe, capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

