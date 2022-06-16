Another heat advisory is in effect today through 8 p.m. The forecast high is 100 which would break the record of 99 set on June 15, 1943. Today's heat index could top 108 degrees.
Through 3:45 p.m., the afternoon high was 99 with a heat index of 101.
Tuesday's high was 98 with a maximum heat index of 105; the record is 99 degrees set on June 14, 2016.
Also, a four consecutive heat advisory has been issued, this one for 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday. A heat index of up to 105 is expected.
PRECAUTIONS
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
FORECAST:
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 108. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.