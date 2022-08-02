Ware Mechanical weather: 40% to 50% chance of rain through much of the week. Aug 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:More rain on the way and a trip back to the low 90s -- but perhaps not for too long. The forecast:Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low in the upper 60s.Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Around Town: Convenience store and more in West Rome? Ball cup is out of this world. Something smelly (and welcome) in Bartow. Silver Creek man charged with homicide by vehicle, other counts following wreck that Floyd Police say killed a passenger in his truck Lottery aftermath: Ticket sold in Cartersville worth $20,000; another sold in Rockmart gets $10,000. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Today's Weather Right Now 71° Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 72% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:52:21 AM Sunset: 08:40:52 PM Today Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia ethics panel moves ahead with full hearing on group linked to Stacey Abrams Georgia film industry sets another economic impact record Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall State & Region Poll finds Kemp, Abrams statistically tied Walker wins national law-enforcement group’s endorsement Georgia teachers to receive ‘back-to-school’ supplements for supplies