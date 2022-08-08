An updated list of expanded security steps for Rome High is out, all beginning this morning as students report at 7:30.

The changes follow the arrest of two students charged with having loaded Glocks on campus last week and a series of resulting meetings by school administrators, the school board and others.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In