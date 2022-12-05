Rome High, Middle on precautionary lockdown after shots fired at nearby Hack's Carpet

Police search the Hack's Carpet building on Riverside Parkway around 11 a.m. Monday after shots were fired in the building. 

 John Druckenmiller

A precautionary lockdown at Rome High School and Rome Middle School was lifted around 11:44 a.m. Monday after police responded to a nearby business on a shots fired call at nearby Hack's Carpet on Riverside Parkway. 

The Rome Police Department is reporting the incident took place at Hack's Carpet on 550 Riverside Parkway. No one was injured in the incident. Police are still searching for the suspect.

