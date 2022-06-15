A runaway truck struck and killed two men in a Bobcat, and injured two others, early Tuesday in a driveway paving accident at 4617 Old Dalton Road in Armuchee.
Killer were Cody Hauser, 19, of Cartersville, and John Hunter Lane, 21, of Kingston, according to Deputy Floyd County Coroner John Hamilton.
Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher described the accident as follows:
Crews were driving a Bobcat up a mile-long driveway paving project when the runaway truck struck the vehicle.
The driver of an excavator told police that he was loading asphalt onto a Cornerstone Concrete flatbed truck, which was facing downhill, when the truck began rolling down the hill. The truck’s brakes had failed, Fincher said, and Hauser was in the bucket of the Bobcat being driven by Lane when it was struck.
Hamilton says the excavator operator heard "a pop and a hiss" as the tragedy unfolded.
The vehicles both then traveled approximately 50 feet off-road and down an embankment, where they were found by first responders, including the Rome-Floyd Fire Department.
Two men in the truck were also injured. The driver, Samuel Hancock, no age available, was airlifted to Erlanger in Chattanooga, with serious injuries. The passenger of the truck, Albert Starr, no age available, was transported to Atrium Health Floyd.
Six people were working at the paving site, operated by Kevin Gurley Inc., when the accident occurred around 9 a.m. OSHA personnel are investigating the incident.
Hamilton also commended the efforts of first responders in both rescuing the injured men from the truck as well as the recovery of the two men who perished.
Hamilton pronounced both dead at the scene at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Their bodies were taken to the coroner's office and mostly likely will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsies.
It was the second tragedy to hit Kevin Gurley Inc. in recent years. The company's namesake, a popular Armuchee resident, drowned in Lake Allatoona in September 2020.
A scholarship was established in his name and a block party/fundraiser was held this past Saturday in Armuchee to raise additional funds. Some of those attending sported "Glad you got to see me" shirts in honor of Gurley's favorite saying.
This marks the second time in eight days workers have died at local construction sites.
On June 6, a Carrollton construction worker died near the Etowah River Bridge on U.S. 411 in Bartow County. Filogonio Ortiz, 54, was run over by a truck he had parked at the construction site, Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton said.
Crews were cleaning up and shutting down for the day, Guyton said. The truck apparently started to roll and Ortiz tried to stop it but was run over in the process.