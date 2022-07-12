The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will meet at the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Caucus Room (Suite 204), followed by the Board Meeting at 6.
The Rome Board of Education meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Rome City Schools College and Career Academy, 990 Veterans Memorial Highway NE, Room A2.
Tuesday-Wednesday:
Everett Springs Road to close for repairs: Floyd County Public Works will be closing the road at 2956 Everett Springs Road because of a cross drain failure. The road will be closed Tuesday, July 12, beginning at 8 a.m. There will be no through traffic allowed. Anyone traveling north will need to detour through Gordon County or Walker County. Signs have been placed notifying travelers of the closure. Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, July 13, at 4 p.m. For more: Floyd County Public Works at (706) 236-2495.
Wednesday:
The regularly scheduled meeting of the Development Authority of Floyd County will be held at 8 a.m. in the board room of 800 Broad St. Agenda includes updates on Sunrise Manufacturing and a temporary home for Bordeau Metals near Kerry/Pirelli to break down large chunks of metal from the decommissioning of Plant Hammond.
Thursday:
Rome's Downtown Development Authority meets, Carnegie Training Room at 8:30 a.m.
Rome City Commission, called meeting, 10 a.m. Agenda: City tax increase.