Through its United Way affiliate, Floyd County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.
Floyd County has been allocated $27,693 for Phase 40 to support local emergency food and shelter programs.
Through its United Way affiliate, Floyd County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.
Floyd County has been allocated $27,693 for Phase 40 to support local emergency food and shelter programs.
The allocation was announced by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, and consists of representatives from United Way Worldwide, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A., and the Jewish Federations of North America.
United Way of Rome & Floyd County administers the county’s funding, assembling a local board representative of the national board, charged with distributing these funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of local food and shelter programs. The local board is required to determine allocations through a competitive application process.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
Qualifying organizations interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may learn necessary information about the grant at efsp.unitedway.org under FY2021/ARPAR Funding.
Application may be accessed here or at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfebwi_2Z8yq0uoW71iU2eVv7U7aAnv2eNnn517DNEMIl52Bw/viewform?usp=sf_link.
The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, Feb.24, 2023.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sunny. High 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.