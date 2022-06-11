It seems we can’t build storage spots fast enough in Northwest Georgia. We’ve seen new developments as well as conversions of former retailers and even movie theaters in Rome and Floyd County.
A national brand is jumping in with a nearly 5-acre, multistory storage option just below the U.S. 411/41 split. A news U-Haul facility is coming to around five acres at 1411 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Cartersville, just above the Grassdale Road intersection.
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cartersville is scheduled for completion in May 2024. It will feature a multistory building with more than 90,000 square feet.
The building will include at least 700 indoor ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Plans also call for a separate warehouse for U-Box portable storage containers.
“We are in growth mode,” stated Doug Weston, U-Haul Company of Atlanta North president. “Our plan is to offer the City of Cartersville a beautiful facility to address the increased demand for secure, clean self-storage. We will provide residents here with convenient access to our self-storage products and shared mobility services.”
Customers also will have access to truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, U-Box portable storage containers and much more.
“Our closest full-service U-Haul facility is 27 miles away in Kennesaw,” Weston noted. “U-Haul is eager to fill the void of quality self-storage options in this region. Convenience is important to our customers. We aim to provide that.”
The Cartersville store will become the 86th U-Haul-owned and -operated facility in Georgia. There are also more than 1,200 independent small businesses across the state serving do-it-yourself movers as U-Haul neighborhood dealers.
Scrape and build for Taco Bell in Cartersville
Main Street Taco Bell in Cartersville is closed, for now. One of the city’s three Taco Bell locations is out of service through October as part of a “scrape and build” project.
The restaurant at 403 E. Main St. served its final meals late Tuesday and now awaits quick demolition. The plan is to take it down to the dirt — parking lot included — and build anew.
The other locations — at 5 Charley Harper Drive off West Avenue (Ga. 113) and 981 Cassville-White Road — remain open.
Earlier this year, the Rome Taco Bell on Turner McCall Boulevard at East Eighth Street shut down for a complete remodel.