All Georgia Highlands College campuses were closed Tuesday but will reopen Wednesday following at least two separate threats, one directly at the Rome campus and the other to the Marietta campus.
Nicholas Godfrey, GHC's director of communications, said the threats were received by Marietta Police. A second, similar threat was made to the Floyd County Police Department.
"We just closed all the campuses to be abundantly safe," Godfrey said around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday after an all-clear had been given.
GHC is busy with summer classes; all Tuesday evening sessions have been canceled as well, he says. Normal operations are scheduled to resume Wednesday.
An investigation into the hoax is under way, says Sgt. Chris Fincher of the Floyd County Police Department.
The college shared this update to media around 2 p.m. Tuesday, which followed a burst of GHC social media reports that started at midday.
"On Tuesday (July 26), Georgia Highlands College was alerted by local law enforcement about threats specific to multiple GHC sites. In an abundance of caution, all GHC locations ceased operations for July 26 to allow local law enforcement to investigate.
"Georgia Highlands College has been cleared by local law enforcement to reopen all sites on Wednesday (July 27) to resume normal operations. "
Here's how the details played out on the college's Facebook page:
Midday Tuesday: "In an abundance of caution, GHC is immediately closing the Marietta location for the day to allow local law enforcement to investigate an undetermined threat."
Soon after the first post: "We have received a threat specific to GHC sites. In an abundance of caution, we are ceasing operations for the day as the investigation continues. Please exit all campuses at this time. Check highlands.edu as updates become available."
Just before 2 p.m. "Georgia Highlands College has been cleared by local law enforcement to reopen on Wednesday (July 27) to resume normal operations.