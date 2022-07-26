Georgia Highlands College

All Georgia Highlands College campuses were closed Tuesday but will reopen Wednesday following at least two separate threats, one directly at the Rome campus and the other to the Marietta campus.

Nicholas Godfrey, GHC's director of communications, said the threats were received by Marietta Police. A second, similar threat was made to the Floyd County Police Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In