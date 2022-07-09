BASEBALL
The Rome Braves earn fifth straight win, 11-5. Media release: The Rome Braves and Asheville Tourists would meet again for a Friday night show down inside AdventHealth Stadium with Luis De Avila on the mound for the Braves.
In what would be De Avila's first outing since hurling a no-hitter in Greenville last weekend, the left handed pitcher would find himself in an early hole after Asheville's JC Correa doubled and scored Michael Sandle. Down one run to none early, De Avila's focus would not be shaken. De Avila would go on to toss six full innings of ball while only allowing two runs on seven hits, while striking out five.
Davis Schwab would be the first man out of the pen for the Braves, and he would record a full inning and only allow one hit. Jake McSteen would eat two thirds of an inning to make way for Alec Barger who covered the last one and one third of an inning.
The Rome offense would be the story of the game, as they would score eleven runs to down the Tourists on Friday night. Tyler Tolve would get the party started in the bottom of the fourth by driving in Landon Stephens on a fielding error by Asheville's Cristian Gonzalez. Beau Philip would belt his sixth home run of the year to make it a four to one ball game in favor of the Braves.
Christian Robinson would tack on one more with a single to plate both Justyn-Henry Malloy and Landon Stephens in the bottom of the fifth. While the home half of the sixth would see a Drew Campbell single plate Vaughn Grissom to add to the Rome lead. In the bottom half of the seventh, Landon Stephens would belt a ground rule double to score both Brian Klein and Jacob Pearson
- Next: Home vs. Asheville through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves take opener vs. Nationals, 12-2. Media release: In the Braves’ 2021 World Series campaign, it took them 102 games to reach the 50-win milestone. A year later, it has taken the team just 85. A large part of Atlanta’s success has been the return of All-Star Ronald Acuña Jr. and calling up 21-year-old Michael Harris II.
The bats came alive early in the Braves’ 12-2 victory over the Nationals at Truist Park on Friday, securing the club’s 50th win of the season. Atlanta put together four consecutive innings with a run scored to start the game, and the dynamic outfield duo drove in five of the team’s eight runs over that span. Acuña finished the night 2-for-5 with a three-run homer, and Harris went 4-for-4 with an early two-run double, while scoring three runs of his own. He added a two-run homer in the eighth to give him four RBIs.
The tandem had gone into a minor slump over the last 19 games, going a combined 34-for-146 (.233), but concerns over that were quickly erased Friday.
Football
High school
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.
High schools
Community