The Rome Braves were off Tuesday; resume home stand vs. Asheville tonight at 7.

  • Next: Home vs. Asheville through Sunday.
  • Honors: Luis De Avila, Rome Braves pitcher, who threw a no bitter vs. Greensville on July 2 won the South Atlantic League's pitcher of the week honors. No. 34 is scheduled to pitch again tonight at home vs. Asheville. 

Atlanta Braves earn 7-1 over the Cardinals. Media release: Austin Riley highlighted a three-hit night with his 21st homer and top reliever Tyler Matzek pitched a scoreless inning while making his first appearance in nearly two months. But as Braves manager Brian Snitker assessed a 7-1 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night, he was most excited about what he saw from Ian Anderson.  

“I’m just really happy for what he did,” Snitker said. “His stuff was really good. He needed that one. We needed to get him back to being Ian, and that was really a great step forward.”

As the Braves improved to 25-7 since June 1, they moved within 2 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the National League East and gained reason to feel better about their starting rotation.

Anderson wasn’t overpowering or dominant as he limited the Cardinals to one run, despite allowing eight hits and one walk over five innings. But he was certainly better than he had been while posting an 8.10 ERA over the four starts that immediately preceded this outing.

His struggles had increased reason to question whether the Braves should attempt to acquire Tyler Mahle, Zach Davies or another affordable veteran starter capable of eating innings down the stretch.

  • Next: Home vs. Cardinals through Thursday; home vs. Nationals Friday-Sunday. Schedule
  • Roster:

Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m.  Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.

The Atlanta Falcons have announced the open practice dates for 13 practices at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp

  • July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
  • Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
  • Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
  • Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Preseason schedule:

  • Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
  • Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
  • Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Coosa High earns 2A region 7 Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award: Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives sponsor the awards and announced the 64 GHSA-member high schools that will receive this year’s award. The award honors schools that demonstrated impeccable sportsmanship during the 2021-2022 school year.

Student athletes, fellow students, school staff, parents and event spectators are recognized for the sportsmanship they display. The award is not only a school honor, but a community honor as well. The GHSA region secretaries select winners based upon sportsmanship demonstrated throughout the school year.

The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. 
 
The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus.  The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
 
The event begins at 8 a.m. The price is $30 plus a $2.80 sign-up free. It increases to $40 after July 29. Click the following to sign up:
 
 
 
Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Hall of Fame Banquet set for Saturday, July 23 at the Krannert Center at Berry College.
 
The banquet honors the 2021 Hall of Fame inductees as well as the students from local high schools receiving the Rome Orthopaedic Center Pinson Family
Scholarships in 2021 and 2022.
 
The Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame was formed in 1971 to recognize amateur and professional athletes as well as those who contribute to the growth and development of sports in our community.
 
Nominations for the Sports Hall of Fame are submitted by the general public and are received year-round.
 
This year’s inductees are Tim Garrett, Lee-Anda Hutchens, Chris Jones, Lee Mitchell and Brian Smith.
 
The event includes a banquet and awards ceremony. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a social hour followed by a buffet dinner and awards ceremony at 6 p.m.
Event tickets are $35 each and a table is $280. Tickets may be purchased in-person at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Administrative Headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave. Banquet tickets may also be purchased online at rfrpa.com. Banquet tickets are limited and must be purchased by Monday, July 19.
 
The cost of the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame program is solely supported through ticket sales and sponsorships. The event is hosted by the Sports Hall of Fame Committee and Rome- Floyd Parks and Recreation. For questions or to purchase tickets, please call 706.291.0766.

 

