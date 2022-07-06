BASEBALL
The Rome Braves were off Tuesday; resume home stand vs. Asheville tonight at 7.
- Next: Home vs. Asheville through Sunday.
- Honors: Luis De Avila, Rome Braves pitcher, who threw a no bitter vs. Greensville on July 2 won the South Atlantic League's pitcher of the week honors. No. 34 is scheduled to pitch again tonight at home vs. Asheville.
Atlanta Braves earn 7-1 over the Cardinals. Media release: Austin Riley highlighted a three-hit night with his 21st homer and top reliever Tyler Matzek pitched a scoreless inning while making his first appearance in nearly two months. But as Braves manager Brian Snitker assessed a 7-1 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night, he was most excited about what he saw from Ian Anderson.
“I’m just really happy for what he did,” Snitker said. “His stuff was really good. He needed that one. We needed to get him back to being Ian, and that was really a great step forward.”
As the Braves improved to 25-7 since June 1, they moved within 2 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the National League East and gained reason to feel better about their starting rotation.
Anderson wasn’t overpowering or dominant as he limited the Cardinals to one run, despite allowing eight hits and one walk over five innings. But he was certainly better than he had been while posting an 8.10 ERA over the four starts that immediately preceded this outing.
His struggles had increased reason to question whether the Braves should attempt to acquire Tyler Mahle, Zach Davies or another affordable veteran starter capable of eating innings down the stretch.
- Next: Home vs. Cardinals through Thursday; home vs. Nationals Friday-Sunday. Schedule
- Roster:
Football
High school
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have announced the open practice dates for 13 practices at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.
High schools
Coosa High earns 2A region 7 Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award: Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives sponsor the awards and announced the 64 GHSA-member high schools that will receive this year’s award. The award honors schools that demonstrated impeccable sportsmanship during the 2021-2022 school year.
Student athletes, fellow students, school staff, parents and event spectators are recognized for the sportsmanship they display. The award is not only a school honor, but a community honor as well. The GHSA region secretaries select winners based upon sportsmanship demonstrated throughout the school year.
Community