The Rome Braves edge Dash 3-2 to split three-game set. Media release: The Winston-Salem Dash dropped the series finale to the Rome Braves 3-2.
The Dash took the early lead, in the bottom of the first inning. Ben Norman and Bryan Ramos both singled with one out to put men on first and second base. Next, Luis Mieses smoked a double to the right-center field gap, which scored Norman to put Winston-Salem ahead 1-0.
From there, Rome starter Royber Salinas settled in nicely. He worked through the next four innings without allowing a run, while walking just two and fanning seven Dash hitters.
The Braves were able to reward Salinas' effort with a rally in the top of the fifth. With one out,
Beau Philip walked and stole second, then Zade Richardson walked as well. Chase Plymell then relieved Tommy Sommer for the Dash, but Willie Carter singled to drive home Philip, and tie the game at 1-1. Plymell induced a pop out, but then a wild pitch allowed both base runners to advance to second and third base. Then, Cal Conley drove both runners in with an RBI double to center field, which put Rome in the lead 3-1.
Neither side could scratch across a run in the sixth or seventh inning. But in the eighth, Ben Norman cranked a solo home run over the wall in center field, to pull Winston-Salem to within a run. However, the Dash were retired in order in the ninth inning as the Braves secured a 3-2 win.
- Next: Off today; at Hickory Tuesday through Sunday. Next home games: Aug. 2-7 vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves hit hard, 9-1, by Angels; Duvall out for the rest of the year. Media release: The Braves might be in the market for an outfielder after learning on Sunday that Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the season with a left wrist injury.
Duvall will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. The veteran outfielder suffered the injury when he jammed his left wrist against the wall while pursuing a Shohei Ohtani foul ball in the first inning of Saturday night’s game against the Angels.
With Duvall sidelined, the Braves can continue to use Eddie Rosario and Guillermo Heredia as their left fielders. But Rosario has hit just .191 with a .524 OPS in the 49 plate appearances that he has totaled since missing most of the season’s first half while recovering from laser eye surgery.
Duvall hit just .213 with 12 homers and a .677 OPS over 86 games this year. The outfielder never found the groove that helped him hit 38 homers and construct an .800 OPS for the Braves and Marlins in 2021.
- Next: At Philllies today-Wednesday; off Thursday; home vs. Diamondbacks Friday-Sunday. Schedule
Corky Kell Classic returns to Barron Stadium on Aug. 19. Three games are set, starting at 2:30 p.m. with Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah followed by Cass High School vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and then Rome vs. Creekview at 8:30.
Rome High head football Coach John Reid is urging local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or form downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org. Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, August 19th, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.