BASEBALL
The Rome Braves build division lead with 5-3 win. Media release: The Rome Braves used the power of a Willie Carter home run to clinch a series win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Saturday night, as Jake McSteen took the mound for the Rome Braves.
In a spot start in the Rome rotation, Jake McSteen would do what was asked of him and more. McSteen would get his night started by retiring the Hot Rods in order in the top half of the first, and would cruise the rest of the way. McSteen would finish the night with four and one third of an inning pitched, two hits, no runs no walks, and three strike outs.
The Braves would get on the board in the home half of the opening frame, as Cal Conley's first home run as a Brave would come in the form of an inside-the-parker that would put Rome up one run to none in the early going. Willie Carter's fifth home run of the year would come in the home half of the third inning, putting Rome up three runs to none. Then a Landon Stephens sacrifice fly that scored Jacob Pearson would give the Braves a four run to none cushion headed into the later innings.
Kanekoa Texeira would dip into his bullpen in the top of the fifth, calling on RJ Freure first. Freure would work two whole innings, allowing three runs on one hit while striking out. Isrrael De La Cruz would be the next man out, hurling one inning of scoreless ball, and Dylan Spain would slam the door out of the pen, picking up the save and giving the Braves their fifty-first win overall and their fifteenth of the second half.
- Next: Bowling Green at home today at 2 p.m.
Atlanta Braves win 6-3, go for sweep today. Media release: After matching his career high with five walks in his last start, Max Fried didn’t want to give anything away Saturday.
The All-Star left-hander pitched seven solid innings to earn his 10th win of the season as the Braves defeated the Nationals, 6-3, for their third straight win.
Fried allowed three runs on seven hits to help Atlanta seize its ninth straight win against Washington and its 14th straight at Nationals Park.
“Max, I thought, was really good,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s got a way of getting people out. Just the assortment and everything. It was solid today.”
- Next: At Nationals today. Schedule
Football
Corky Kell Classic returns for the third time to Barron Stadium on Aug. 19. Three games are set, starting at 2:30 p.m. with Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah followed by Cass High School vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and then Rome vs. Creekview at 8:30.
“I think this is a wonderful event for our community,” says Rome High head football Coach John Reid. “... we take on a huge responsibility as we host this event.
Reid is urging local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
State championships to be held Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium (former Turner Stadium). The lineup:
- Dec. 8: 5 p.m. - A Division 2; 8 p.m. - A Division 1
- Dec. 9: Noon - Class 2A, 3:30 p.m. - Class 4A, 7 p.m. - Class 6A
- Dec. 10: Noon - Class 3A; 3:30 p.m. - Class 5A; 7 p.m. - Class 7A
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
Colleges
The Southeastern Conference announces the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2022 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days to be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta on July 18-21. On SEC Network.
- Georgia: Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior; Nolan Smith, LB, Senior; Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
- Alabama: Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior; Jordan Battle, DB, Senior; Bryce Young, QB, Junior
High schools
The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
July 19: It’s time for your kids to break out their gloves, bats and shoes and compete in the 2022 edition of the Jr. MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition. The event is set for Tuesday afternoon July 19 at Etowah Park and will start at 6 p.m.
Girls and boys ages seven to 14 are eligible to participate in the event which scores athletes based on hitting and throwing accuracy as well as speed on the base paths. Local winners will have their scores entered into the state competition with the possibility of advancing to compete at Truist Park later this year.
Last year, a local male and female competitor advanced to the regional competition at Truist Park. The event is put on by Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation, Matt Larry and Darlington School.
For more information, email Jeremiah Blanton at Steven.Blanton@floydcountyga.org.