BASEBALL
The Rome Braves drop third straight to Hickory, 6-1. Media release: The Crawdads picked up a 6-1 victory on Thursday night against the Rome Braves. The victory was the ‘Dads fourth straight.
The Crawdads strung together a rally in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. Luisangel Acuña singled and stole his 26th base of the year to get into scoring position. Cody Freeman hit a ball to first that the fielder misplayed, allowing Acuña to score the first run of the game.
The ‘Dads added an insurance run in the fifth. Scott Kapers and Acuña picked up base hits to put runners on first and second. They both moved up on a wild pitch. Evan Carter hit into a ground out second than scored Kapers.
Cristian Inoa pushed it to 3-0 with a homerun that just cleared the left field fence.
Rome got on the board with a run in the seventh inning.
The Crawdads got the run back in the bottom half of the inning. Angel Aponte led off the inning with a walk and a stolen base. Acuña doubled to left, bringing in Aponte to score.
The ‘Dads offense continued into the eighth, scoring two more runs. They loaded the bases on a single by Aaron Zavala, a walk from Inoa, and a base hit from Keyber Rodriguez. Chris Seise hit a line drive to right to bring in two runs.
On the mound for the ‘Dads, Mason Englert got the start, going 5.2 innings and giving up no runs. He allowed three hits and walked two while striking out nine. Jesus Linarez allowed a run in 1.1 innings of work. John Matthews and Michael Brewer both pitched perfect innings to round things out.
- Next: At Hickory today through Sunday. Next home games: Aug. 2-7 vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves. Atlanta opens a three-game home stand with the Diamond Backs tonight.
- Next: Off Thursday; home vs. Diamondbacks Friday-Sunday. Schedule
Football
Rome High head football Coach John Reid urges local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- Today, Saturday: 9:30 a.m.
- Monday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves:
During Todd McClure's 2013 press conference announcing his retirement from NFL football, Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank said the beloved offensive lineman would one day join the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor. His prediction has now become reality, as the longtime Falcons center will now join the organization's immortals. The team announced on Thursday that McClure will become part of the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor in 2022. He'll be the 12th member of this exclusive club, formally inducted in a halftime ceremony when the Falcons play Carolina on Oct. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
High schools
The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball.
Regular registration rates for all sports is active until Aug. 7 when the fees will increase. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation also will host to a special registration day on Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the main office.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.