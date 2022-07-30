BASEBALL
The Rome Braves bounce back, win 5-3 in Hickory. Media release: The Crawdads’ four game winning streak came to an end on Friday night as they lost to the Rome Braves 5-3.
Rome scored a run in the second and added on another in the fourth off starting pitcher Tekoah Roby. Roby tossed five innings, allowing the two runs on six hits and no walks. He struck out five.
Rome score three more in the seventh to pull ahead 5-0.
The Crawdads started rallying in the seventh, scoring two. With two outs, Chris Seise walked and Keyber Rodriguez drilled a double down the left field line to put runners in scoring position. Jayce Easley picked up a base hit, scoring both.
The ‘Dads cut the deficit to two runs with another run in the bottom of the eighth. Aaron Zavala walked and advanced into scoring position on a balk. Thomas Saggese hit a fly to right that the runner tagged up and moved to third on. Trevor Hauver’s sacrifice fly scored Zavala to make it a 5-3 ballgame.
In the bottom of the ninth, the ‘Dads got runners on but couldn’t get any across.
- Next: At Hickory today through Sunday. Next home games: Aug. 2-7 vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves win opener vs. Arizona, 5-2. Media release: As Austin Riley nears completion of one of the best offensive months in Braves history, he finds himself positioned to possibly reach numbers only previously touched by the likes of Hank Aaron and Chipper Jones.
Riley strengthened his MVP credentials as he grabbed the MLB lead in extra-base hits and helped the Braves claim a 5-2 win over the D-backs on Friday night at Truist Park. The third baseman drilled his 29th homer and added two doubles against Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner.
“It’s incredible how quickly he has grown and how quickly he’s turned into a superstar,” Kyle Wright said after notching his NL-best 13th win with Riley’s assistance.
Dansby Swanson has been an MVP candidate over the past couple months, and he should keep that distinction. But as the Braves have produced MLB’s best record since June 1, it’s hard to say anybody has been more valuable than Riley, who is now hitting .299 with a .963 OPS, which ranks second among all National League players, trailing only Paul Goldschmidt.
Riley exited June hitting .257 with 18 homers and a .830 OPS. It looked like he was going to record a second straight 30-homer season. But the MVP buzz has truly built as he has hit .427 with 11 homers and a 1.372 OPS in July.
He ranks second in batting average and homers and first in OPS among all MLB players this month.
- Next: Home vs. Diamondbacks tonight, Sunday. Schedule
Football
Rome High head football Coach John Reid urges local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- Today, Saturday: 9:30 a.m.
- Monday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves:
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
High schools
The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball.
Regular registration rates for all sports is active until Aug. 7 when the fees will increase. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation also will host to a special registration day on Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the main office.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.