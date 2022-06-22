BASEBALL
The Rome Braves drop opener 12-6 to Hickory. Media release: The Rome Braves welcomed the Hickory Crawdads to town for the first time in 2022 for six straight games. The Braves and Crawdads would both enter the night's contest trailing the first Bowling Green Hot Rods. The Crawdads would be two and a half games back, and the Braves would be three and a half games back.
Rome would send righty Roddery Munoz to the mound in the opener. The last time Munoz took the mound at home was in a rain shortened loss to Wilmington, so redemption was on the mind of Munoz. Hickory's Tekoah Roby getting the ball for the Crawdads. Hickory would jump out quick and not look back, scoring three runs in the first inning. An Aaron Zavala home run, Cody Freeman sacrifice fly, and Keyber Rodriguez single would chase Munoz from the game before the opening frame ended.
The top of the second would see Hickory tack on three more with an Evan Carter triple and a Trevor Hauver double. An Aaron Zavala double and Evan Carter grand slam would put the Crawdads up eleven runs to none before the third inning was over.
Rome would get on the board with home runs from Javier Valdes and Jacob Pearson to make the score eleven to three in the bottom of the fifth. Cade Bunnell would smack his fifth home run of the year in the bottom of the seventh to close the gap to eight runs. A Trevor Hauver home run would make the score twelve runs to four. Javier Valdes would drive in two more runs on a single, giving the Braves their fifth and sixth runs.
Despite the late surge, Hickory would cruise to a win in game one over the Braves by a final score of 12-6.
- Next: At home vs. Hickory now through Saturday, 1 p.m. game Wednesday.
- Roster moves: Cody Milligan has been promoted to Mississippi while Jacob Pearson has been assigned to Rome.
Atlanta Braves drop hit fest to Giants, 12-10. Schedule
- Next: Home vs. Giants tonight through Thursday; Dodgers Friday through Sunday.
- Roster:
HIGH SCHOOL
Upper School English teacher Sam Clark has been named head boys' lacrosse coach at Darlington School. He is stepping into this role having previously served as the assistant boys' lacrosse coach.
"I am very excited about Sam leading our lacrosse program," said Athletic Director Eddie Guth. "I have been impressed with his hard work and dedication to the school, his ability to build relationships with the students, and his enthusiastic approach to coaching."
Clark has served as an Upper School English teacher, college advisor and residential duty staff member since 2017. In addition to lacrosse, he coaches girls' JV and varsity volleyball.
"I'm very excited to take on the head coaching role," said Clark. "I've been playing and coaching lacrosse for the last 18 years, and I look forward to sharing my love of the game with many players, both old and new."
Clark holds a B.A. in English from Rhodes College, where he also played lacrosse and worked as an editor for two newspapers, and is currently pursuing an M.A. from the Middlebury College Bread Loaf School of English. He graduated as a day student from a boarding school, Western Reserve Academy, where he spent the following summers working as a counselor, teacher, and director in various camps.
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
ATLANTA FALCONS:
The Atlanta Falcons have announced the open practice dates for 13 practices at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGES
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.