BASEBALL
The Rome Braves drop series opener vs. Crawdads. Media release: The Crawdads rode hot bats to a 7-3 victory in the series opener against the Rome Braves.
The Braves got early momentum as the first batter of the game singled and came around to score as the next batter homered. Crawdads starting pitcher Nick Krauth settled down to retire the next three hitters and get out of the inning.
The ‘Dads wasted no time erasing the deficit, scoring two of their own in the home half of the first. Thomas Saggese hit his 11th homer of the season for the first run. Three pitches later, Evan Carter drilled a homer to left to tie the score. The homer was also Carter’s 11th of the year, tied for second on the team.
The Crawdads’ bats kept rolling in the second, scoring two more. Cristian Inoa led off the inning with a double. Chris Seise gave the ‘Dads the lead with a base hit to center that brought Inoa in from second. Frainyer Chavez grounded out but was able to move Seise to third on the play. A wild pitch allowed Seise to score to give the ‘Dads a 4-2 lead.
Rome got a run in the fourth inning but still trailed by one.
The Crawdads put up three more in the sixth inning to take a 7-3 lead. Inoa homered to left to start off the inning. Seise collected a base hit and stole his second base of the year to get into scoring position. Keyber Rodriguez doubled to right, putting runners on second and third. Aaron Zavala hit into a fielder’s choice and a throwing error on the play let both runners score as the ball rolled into centerfield.
- Next: At Hickory today through Sunday. Next home games: Aug. 2-7 vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves rebound to win; 500th W for Snitker. Media release: Braves outfielder Michael Harris II continued to bolster his National League Rookie of the Year Award case with a two-hit effort on Tuesday night, but his main obstacle to claiming the honor -- teammate Spencer Strider -- did some resume-boosting of his own.
Atlanta’s star rookie duo shone on a night when manager Brian Snitker earned his 500th career victory in a 6-3 win over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Backed by Harris' third-inning homer and a red-hot Austin Riley -- who, speaking of awards, finds himself squarely in the NL MVP race -- Strider cruised through six innings of one-run ball for the win. He allowed just three hits while striking out six and walking one.
- Next: At Phillies this afternoon; off Thursday; home vs. Diamondbacks Friday-Sunday. Schedule
Football
Corky Kell Classic returns to Barron Stadium on Aug. 19. Three games are set, starting at 2:30 p.m. with Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah followed by Cass High School vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and then Rome vs. Creekview at 8:30.
Rome High head football Coach John Reid urges local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- Friday, Saturday: 9:30 a.m.
- Monday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves: The Atlanta Falcons have named Sal Conti as a pro scout, Rushell Harvey as player personnel coordinator, Donavan Ellison as a football analyst and James McClintock and Hakeem Smith as scouting assistants.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
ACC updates: Clemson is favored to claim the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference football title for the seventh time in the last eight years, according to a preseason poll of 164 media voters.
The Tigers, who recorded their 11th consecutive double-digit win season with a 10-3 finish in 2021, were also chosen as likely Atlantic Division winners. Miami was picked to finish atop the Coastal Division following a 7-5 campaign last season that included wins in five of the final six games.
The 2022 ACC Preseason Poll was conducted via a vote of a media panel, including those who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Clemson was named the likely 2022 ACC champion on 103 ballots. NC State picked up 38 votes, followed by Miami with eight and Wake Forest with four. Pitt (3), Virginia (3), Florida State (2), North Carolina (2), and Boston College (1) also received votes.
In the Atlantic Division preseason voting, Clemson led the way with 111 first-place votes and 1,080 total points. NC State, which was tabbed as the likely second-place finisher, picked up 44 first-place votes while accumulating 959 points.
Defending Atlantic Division Champion Wake Forest (six first-place votes, 783 points) was picked for a third-place finish this season, followed by Louisville (591), Florida State (two first-place votes, 509) Boston College (one first-place vote, 469) and Syracuse (201).
In the Coastal Division forecast, Miami received 98 first-place votes and amassed 1,036 total points. Defending ACC champion Pitt (38 first-place votes) was next with 911 points, followed by North Carolina (18 first-place votes, 823 points) and Virginia (six first-place votes, 667 points).
Virginia Tech (three first-place votes, 592 points), Georgia Tech (one first-place vote, 343 points) and Duke (220 points) closed out the voting.
Clemson was selected as the likely ACC champion in the media preseason poll for the fifth consecutive season and the eighth time in the last 10 years.
Miami was projected as the preseason Coastal Division champion for the sixth time and the first time since 2018. The Hurricanes’ lone Coastal Division championship came in 2017.
The Atlantic and Coastal Division winners will meet in the 2022 ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 3, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.
High schools
The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or form downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org. Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, August 19th, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.