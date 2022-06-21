BASEBALL
The Rome Braves were off Monday; at home vs. Hickory tonight through Saturday, 1 p.m. game Wednesday.
-Grissom named South Atlantic League player of the week. From the Rome Braves: "The temperatures may be hot, but Vaughn Grissom is even hotter at the plate. In his trip to Asheville, Vaughn racked up quite the stat line:
.516 AVG, 16 H, 5 2B, 2 Grand Slams, 17 RBI, .559 OBP, .871 SLG, 1.430 OPS, 27 TB, 3 SB, 14 R
Atlanta Braves edge Giants in opener, 2-1. Orlando Arcia's walk-off single provided a celebratory ending for the Braves, who have won 16 of their past 18 games. Atlanta spent the past few weeks streaking against teams with losing records. But with this series-opening win against a playoff-caliber club, the reigning World Series champs showed why they expect to extend their success through this more-challenging portion of their schedule. Schedule
- Next: Home vs. Giants tonight through Thursday; Dodgers Friday through Sunday.
- Roster: The #Braves recalled INF Mike Ford from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned RHP Jesús Cruz to the Stripers. Ford will wear No. 34.
HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
ATLANTA FALCONS:
The Atlanta Falcons have announced the open practice dates for 13 practices at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Falcons fans will have an opportunity to see the team in person for the first time on July 29 and also be in attendance for the first joint practices in Flowery Branch since 2014 as the Falcons host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 24-25. Fans at the July 30 practice will also have the opportunity to hear from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot with appearances from Atlanta Falcons legends, Freddie Falcon and Falcons cheerleaders. Food trucks and the Falcons official merchandise tent will also be on site. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Open Dates: All at IBM Performance Field unless noted.
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGES
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.