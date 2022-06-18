The Rome Braves win 12-8 in another hit parade at Asheville. Media release: The Asheville Tourists and the Rome Braves wasted little time breaking out the offense on Saturday night. Rome used a first inning Grand Slam and a four-run fifth inning to defeat Asheville 12-8 in front of 4,000+ fans at McCormick Field.
The Tourists trailed 5-0 after half an inning but cut the deficit to one run when they plated four runs in the bottom of the first. Luis Santana hit a two-out two-run single and Luis Guerrero followed with a 420-foot Home Run to left.
Despite the fact the Braves plated another run in the top of the second, the Tourists scored three in the bottom of the second to take a 7-6 lead. A.J. Lee blasted a solo Home Run, Chad Stevens netted an RBI single, and Santana drove in his third run of the game with an infield single.
Rome was able to tie the game in the fifth with a solo Home Run and later took the lead on a bases loaded, two-out, bloop double that fell between four Tourists fielders. The visitors padded their lead with two more in the sixth.
Asheville scored once in the bottom of the fifth and their best chance at a late rally came in the seventh. The Tourists had the bases loaded with only one out; however, Asheville was unable to push a run across.