BASEBALL
The Rome Braves give up 12 hits and 7 runs in loss to Wilmington. Media release: The Rome Braves and Wilmington Blue Rocks wrapped up a six game series on Sunday, with Lisandro Santos on the mound for the Braves and Mitchell Parker getting the ball for the Blue Rocks.
Wilmington would strike first in the top of the third with a Nick Banks triple that scored Jose Sanchez to put the Blue Rocks up one to nothing. Israel Pineda's double to left would drive in Nick Banks from third to give Wilmington a two to nothing lead headed into the bottom of the third.
Rome would find themselves in a prime position in the bottom of the third with the bases loaded and only one out. But clutch pitching from Wilmington would escape the jam while only allowing one run. Tyler Tolve would drive in the lone run for the Braves with a sacrifice fly to plate Justyn-Henry Malloy.
Wilmington would break it wide open in the bottom of the seventh, as Drew Mendoza, Yasel Antuna, and Omar Meregildo would all drive in runs for the Blue Rocks to put them up six runs to one. Wilmington would cap off the scoring with a Ricardo Mendez single to plate Yasel Antuna to put the Blue Rocks up seven runs to one.
The lone bright spot of Sunday's game would be Jake McSteen and Trey Riley's relief appearances. McSteen would work two perfect innings, allowing no runs, hits, or walks in the fifth and sixth innings. Trey Riley would also notch a scoreless frame, allowing only one hit in the top of the eighth.
With the seven to one loss, Rome now falls to three games back in the division while trailing Hickory and Bowling Green. The Braves wrap up the 12-game homestand with five wins and seven losses, and now shift their attention to the Asheville Tourists.
- Up next: Off Monday; at Asheville through Sunday, June 19.
Atlanta Braves make it 11 consecutive wins thanks to Duvall's hot bat. Adam Duvall’s first multihomer game of the season helped the surging Braves extend their winning streak to 11 games with a 5-3 win over the Pirates on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. Duvall homered in the second and fourth innings to provide an early cushion for starter Kyle Wright, who allowed three runs over six innings while striking out seven. This is the Braves’ longest win streak since they won 14 straight from July 26-Aug. 9, 2013. Schedule
- Next: At Washington today through Wednesday; off Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL
Two local schools place in Director’s Cup champions, part of the GHSA’s all-sports competition for the 2021-22 school year.
- Model finished seventh in 2A competition.
- Calhoun finished ninth in 5A competition.
- Statewide results from the AJC.
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
ATLANTA FALCONS:
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGES
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.