BASEBALL
The Rome Braves hammered 14-6 by Hickory Crawdads. Media release: The Crawdads slugged their way to their third straight win as they took down the Rome Braves 14-6 on Wednesday night.
The Crawdads started red hot, erupting for seven runs in the first inning. They began the inning by getting the first seven batters on base. Luisangel Acuña singled and moved to third as Evan Carter reached on a throwing error. Thomas Saggese singled to left, bringing in the first run of the inning. Aaron Zavala walked, to load the bases. Trevor Hauver sent a 2-2 pitch over the right-center field wall for his twelfth homer and second grand slam of the season. The ‘Dads continued to jump on the Braves starter, as Cristian Inoa and Frainyer Chavez hit consecutive singles to put runners on the corners. Jayce Easley, the ninth hitter of the inning, hit a sacrifice fly to score Inoa. Acuña followed up with his second base hit of the inning to make it a 7-0 game.
Rome scored three in the top of the second but still trailed the Crawdads by four.
The ‘Dads pushed back in the bottom half the inning, scoring two more runs. Saggese led the frame off with a double and dashed home on a bunt single by Aaron Zavala. A throwing error on the play let Zavala take 3rd. Hauver hit a fly ball to right that allowed Zavala to tag up and score.
In the fourth inning, the Crawdads scored again to bring the game to 11-3. Hauver began the inning with a walk and ran to second on a wild pitch. Inoa picked up a base hit to put runners on the corners. Chavez followed up with a single of his own to drive in Hauver and send Inoa to third. Randy Florentino grounded into a force out but Inoa was able to score on the play.
Rome scored one in the fifth and two in the seventh but the score remained 11-6.
The Crawdads responded in the eighth inning with another run. Saggese singled to kick off the inning. Angel Aponte hit a sharp grounder to the third baseman that he bobbled and threw wide to first, allowing Saggese to take third and Aponte to reach safely.
Hauver grounded into a force out at second but Saggese went to third on the play. Inoa singled to score Hauver and push the Crawdads’ lead back to six. Hauver moved up to third on a single by Florentino and came home on a wild pitch. Easley walked to load the bases for Acuña, who also drew a walk to bring in a run.
- Next: At Hickory today through Sunday. Next home games: Aug. 2-7 vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves fall 7-2, drop series to Phillies. Media release: The Braves are the only team in the Majors that hasn't lost three straight games this season -- and they've lost two straight just once in the last five and a half weeks.
Yet with less than a week until the Trade Deadline, there's certainly a sense that Atlanta could use a jolt for the stretch run after dropping two of three in Philadelphia. The Braves' 7-2 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park was their third in the last four games -- a stretch that also included the loss of Adam Duvall to a season-ending left wrist injury.
Atlanta spent the last few days mixing and matching in the outfield, but finding a permanent solution in left field figures to be the club's primary focus ahead of Tuesday's Deadline.
Marcell Ozuna started in left for two of the three games against the Phillies, though the first was against a left-handed starter on Monday and Wednesday's start came with Eddie Rosario spelling Ronald Acuña Jr. in right. Rosario is likely the club's best long-term internal option, though he's largely struggled after missing more than two months while recovering from laser eye surgery.
“If he gets it going or whatever, who knows? Maybe we try him out there all the time,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Rosario. “But right now, he’s just kind of not there yet."
- Next: Off Thursday; home vs. Diamondbacks Friday-Sunday. Schedule
Football
Rome High head football Coach John Reid urges local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- Friday, Saturday: 9:30 a.m.
- Monday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves: The Falcons signed defensive tackle Darrion Daniels to their 90-man roster, the team announced on Wednesday. His addition comes after the first training camp practice, adding more depth and competition to a position group with some openings in the rotation.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
High schools
The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball.
Regular registration rates for all sports is active until Aug. 7 when the fees will increase. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation also will host to a special registration day on Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the main office.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or form downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org. Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, August 19th, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.