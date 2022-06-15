BASEBALL
The Rome Braves clobbered 19-7 in Asheville. Media release: On any other night Luis Guerrero’s eighth inning feat would headline Asheville’s 19-7 win over Rome. Guerrero hit a pair of two-run Home Runs, in the same inning. His teammate, Cristian Gonzalez, also hit two Home Runs albeit in different innings; however, Gonzalez’s full game performance netted nine RBI. It is the most RBI by a Tourists player in a single game since June 3, 2011 when Corey Dickerson drove in ten.
The Asheville Tourists fell behind the Rome Braves 4-0 entering the bottom of the fourth. Asheville’s starting pitcher, Spencer Arrighetti, did an excellent job navigating his way through trouble during the early innings and kept the Tourists within striking distance.
Asheville plated the game’s next seven runs. Gonzalez hit a two-run single in the fourth; the Tourists scored one in the fifth on a Braves’ error; Gonzalez’s RBI double in the sixth tied the game, and C.J. Stubbs’ three-run Home Run gave the home team a 7-4 lead.
Rome answered with three runs in the top of the seventh inning; however, Gonzalez belted a three-run Home Run in the bottom of the seventh to put Asheville on top 10-7. Guerrero’s first two-run Home Run in the eighth made it 12-7. Deury Carrasco hit an RBI Fielder’s Choice; Gonzalez blasted another three-run shot; Luis Santana doubled in a run, and Guerrero capped the nine-run inning with his second two-run homer.
The Tourists set a season-high in runs scored with 19, a single-inning high with nine, and matched their biggest come-from-behind win of the season. Juan Pablo Lopez earned the win with four innings pitched out of the bullpen and Danny Cody worked a scoreless ninth to seal it.
Gonzalez finished with four hits. Santana and Guerrero each had three. Michael Sandle and Stubbs both ended the game with two base hits.
- Next: At Asheville tonight through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves' win streak at 13 straight thanks to 10-4 win vs. Nationals. Media release: If losing their All-Star second baseman to injury the night before fazed the Braves, they sure didn’t show it in the hours leading up to their Tuesday game against the Nationals. Then they took the field knowing they’d be without Ozzie Albies for a significant stretch, really for the first time, and just kept on rolling.
Atlanta didn’t miss a beat in extending its MLB-best 13-game win streak, socking five more homers en route to a decisive 10-4 victory at Nationals Park. The Braves' 13-game streak is the longest in the Majors this season, the club’s longest since the 2013 team reeled off 14 in a row and tied for the third longest in the franchise’s modern era (since 1900). The 2000 Braves won 15 straight to set the franchise’s modern era record.
- Next: At Washington today; off Thursday.
- Roster: The #Braves selected INF Phil Gosselin to the major league roster and placed INF Ozzie Albies on the 60-day injured list with a fractured left foot. Gosselin will wear No. 15.
HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
ATLANTA FALCONS:
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGES
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.