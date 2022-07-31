BASEBALL
The Rome Braves battle into the 11th for 5-4 win over Crawdads. Media release: The Crawdads fell 5-4 in the eleventh inning to the Rome Braves on Saturday Night.
The Crawdads took the lead in the first. Evan Carter tripled to center to drive in Luisangel Acuña, who had walked to start off the inning. Thomas Saggese followed up with a single to left to send in Carter and make the score 2-0.
The ‘Dads added on a run in the fourth. Cristian Inoa was hit by a pitch and Keyber Rodriguez drew a walk. Jayce Easley doubled to right to score Inoa, putting them ahead by three.
Rome stared chipping away at the Crawdads’ lead in the fifth with a run. They added on one in the eighth and one in the ninth to bring it to a 3-3 game.
The Braves got a run in the tenth inning but the ‘Dads clawed back, to extend the game. With Cody Freeman on second, Inoa hit a bloop single to center that scored Freeman.
Rome got their run in from second in the eleventh to pull ahead 5-4.
- Next: At Hickory today; off Monday; home Tuesday-next Sunday vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves take game two vs. Arizona, 6-2. Media release: William Contreras halted the roughest stretch of his All-Star season and Ian Anderson quieted thoughts of him going to the Minors by simply getting back to his carefree self.
Contreras enjoyed his third two-homer game of the season as the Braves claimed a 6-2 win over the D-backs on Saturday night at Truist Park. But the evening’s most encouraging development was constructed by Anderson, who carried a perfect game into the fifth inning and possibly lessened Atlanta’s urge to add a starting pitcher before Tuesday’s Trade Deadline.
“I think there was more conviction tonight,” Anderson said. “I kind of just went into it with the mentality of [forget] it in a way and just attack. It just kind of freed me up a little bit.”
- Next: Home vs. Diamondbacks today; off Monday. Schedule
Football
Rome High head football Coach John Reid urges local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- Today, Saturday: 9:30 a.m.
- Monday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves:
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
High schools
The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball.
Regular registration rates for all sports is active until Aug. 7 when the fees will increase. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation also will host to a special registration day on Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the main office.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.