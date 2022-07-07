BASEBALL

The Rome Braves walk it off, win 6-5. Media release:  The Rome Braves and Asheville Tourists teed it up for game two of the six game sting on Wednesday, with Rome's Andrew Hoffmann taking the mound for the Braves.

Entering the night's matchup, Hoffmann held a 7-2 record with a 2.55 earned run average. This marked the first start in the month of July for the right hander after an impressive month of June where he strung together a 1.93 earned run average over twenty-eight innings pitched. 

Hoffmann would go straight to work and continue a strong stretch of pitching. Hoffmann would call it a night after recording six innings pitched and punching out eight and only allowing two hits. RJ Freure would be the first man out of the bullpen for the Braves, working a perfect top of the seventh. Ben Dum would be the next man up, and he would punch out two to keep the Tourists bats at bay.

 Rome would cling to a two run lead for most of the game thanks to a first inning single from Justyn-Henry Malloy that drove in Vaughn Grissom, and a Drew Campbell single that would score Justyn-Henry Malloy.

Dylan Spain would trot out of the bullpen in hopes to work the top half of the ninth, but lightning in the area would put the game in a delay. After the forty-right minute lightning delay, the Asheville Tourists would storm back to tie the game in the ninth inning on a two run double from Cristian Gonzalez.

In the top half of the tenth, Asheville would plate three runs on hits from Jose Alvarez and Quincy Hamilton to put the Tourists up five runs to two.

The home half of the tenth would see Rome score two runs on a throwing error and wild pitch from Danny Cody, and a triple from Drew Campbell would knot the game at five runs each.

With the winning run ninety feet away, catcher Javier Valdes would step to the plate and send a ground ball up the middle to win the game. The six to five walk-off win is managerial win number one hundred for Rome's Kanekoa Texeira who is in his second full season as a manager.

  • Next: Home vs. Asheville through Sunday.

Atlanta Braves fold Cards, 3-0 . Media release: Max Fried seems destined to gain his first All-Star experience at Dodger Stadium, the iconic ballpark where he gathered many treasured childhood memories. In fact, there’s at least a chance the Braves' left-hander will draw the honor of being the National League’s starting pitcher at this year’s Midsummer Classic.

Fried enhanced his All-Star resume and again looked like a strong Cy Young Award candidate while helping the Braves claim a 3-0 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday night at Truist Park. Atlanta has won each of Fried’s last nine starts and 13 of his past 15.

“This guy’s a guy,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s one of the top-tier guys in our league.”

Fried stands as a significant reason why the Braves are 26-7 since the start of June and just 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Mets in the NL East. Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers in the fifth to provide a lead for Fried, who allowed five hits and one walk over six scoreless innings.

  • Next: Home vs. Cardinals tonight; home vs. Nationals Friday-Sunday. Schedule
  • Roster:

Football

High school

Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m.  Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.

Atlanta Falcons

Roster: The Falcons have signed defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, the team announced on Wednesday. He'll enter a competitive mix with opportunities to establish himself in a rotation led by Grady Jarrett. Safety Brad Hawkins was released in a corresponding move.

The Atlanta Falcons have announced the open practice dates for 13 practices at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp

  • July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
  • Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
  • Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
  • Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Preseason schedule:

  • Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
  • Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
  • Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Local colleges

High schools

The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus.  The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).  
The event begins at 8 a.m. The price is $30 plus a $2.80 sign-up free. It increases to $40 after July 29. Click the following to sign up: 
 

Community

 
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Hall of Fame Banquet set for Saturday, July 23 at the Krannert Center at Berry College.
 
The banquet honors the 2021 Hall of Fame inductees as well as the students from local high schools receiving the Rome Orthopaedic Center Pinson Family
Scholarships in 2021 and 2022. The Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame was formed in 1971 to recognize amateur and professional athletes as well as those who contribute to the growth and development of sports in our community.
 
Nominations for the Sports Hall of Fame are submitted by the general public and are received year-round.
 
This year’s inductees are Tim Garrett, Lee-Anda Hutchens, Chris Jones, Lee Mitchell and Brian Smith.
 
The event includes a banquet and awards ceremony. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a social hour followed by a buffet dinner and awards ceremony at 6 p.m.
Event tickets are $35 each and a table is $280. Tickets may be purchased in-person at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Administrative Headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave. Banquet tickets may also be purchased online at rfrpa.com. Banquet tickets are limited and must be purchased by Monday, July 19.
 
The cost of the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame program is solely supported through ticket sales and sponsorships. The event is hosted by the Sports Hall of Fame Committee and Rome- Floyd Parks and Recreation. For questions or to purchase tickets, please call 706.291.0766.

 

