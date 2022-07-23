BASEBALL
The Rome Braves . Media release: The Winston-Salem Dash racked up 12 hits in their 9-6 win over the Rome Braves.
The Braves got on the board in the first inning, against Christian Mena. Leadoff man Caleb Durbin singled on the first pitch of the game, then Cal Conley doubled on the very next pitch to plate Durbin with the game’s first run. After Conley swiped third base, he scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Drew Campbell.
Winston-Salem battled back in the home half of the second, which got underway when Luis Mieses reached first on an error. He was pushed to second base on a groundout, then Tyler Osik pushed Mieses across on a line drive double to right center field. Later in the inning, Ben Norman tied the game with a bloop single into center to score Osik.
However, the Braves opened the top of the third with a Conley walk, then a Tyler Tolve double put runners on second and third. After a strikeout, Drew Campbell doubled to score both runners and Rome pulled back ahead 4-2.
Colson Montgomery worked a walk to open the home third, then stole second base, and also advanced to third base when the throw from the catcher Javier Valdes sailed into center field. Then, Luis Mieses singled past a diving Caleb Durbin to score Montgomery and make it a 4-3 ballgame.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Winston-Salem got the bats rolling in the bottom of the fifth. Bryan Ramos smoked the first pitch of the frame into the Appalachian Mountain Brew-Pen for a leadoff home run, his team-high 15th of the season. Luis Mieses then followed suit with a towering blast off the top of the center field wall, as the Dash went back-to-back to jump ahead of the Braves 5-4.
The offense kept rolling in the bottom of the sixth. Alsander Womack and Ben Norman both singled to start the frame, then Duke Ellis laid down a textbook bunt up the third base line to load the bases with no outs. Colson Montgomery then singled into right field to plate Womack, before Bryan Ramos was issued a four-pitch walk to push Norman home, to give the Dash a 7-4 edge. Later in the inning, a wild pitch let Ellis score to make it 8-4 Dash.
Ben Norman made it a 9-4 lead, when he cranked a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Rome Braves got a run back in the eighth on a leadoff home run by Javier Valdes, before starting a rally in the ninth. Cal Conley walked to lead off the frame, then advanced to second on a wild pitch.Landon Stephens then doubled off the very top of the right field wall, but Conely had to stop at third base. Drew Campbell was able to drive Conley home on a sacrifice fly to left field, but that was all Rome could manage as the Dash evened the series with a 9-6 win. Wilber Perez grabbed his second win of the year, while Roddery Munoz took the loss.
- Next: At Winston-Salem today.
Atlanta Braves go for sweep of Angels after 7-2 win Saturday. Media release:
Austin Riley was nearly overlooked for this year’s All-Star Game. But the Braves third baseman seems destined to draw plenty of attention, especially from MVP voters, over the remainder of this season.
Riley backed Kyle Wright’s latest impressive effort and strengthened his MVP resume while helping the Braves claim a 7-2 win over the Angels on Saturday night at Truist Park. The powerful slugger highlighted a three-hit performance with his 28th homer of the season.
“He’s a really, really good hitter,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s pretty cool for all of us who have seen him from the get-go to where he is now, with the maturity, growth and confidence. What he’s doing right now is pretty special.”
- Next:Home vs. Angels. Schedule
Football
From the SEC: Alabama has been predicted to win the 2022 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days. Alabama received an overwhelming 158 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on Dec. 3 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 18 votes. The Bulldogs were selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1254 points, including 172 first-place votes, while Kentucky was second with 932 points and four votes to win the division. Tennessee was third with 929 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.
Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1262 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 968 and Arkansas with 844. Alabama received 177, all but four, first-place votes in the SEC West.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL First place votes in ()
EAST
- 1. Georgia (172) -- 1254
- 2. Kentucky (4) -- 932
- 3. Tennessee (1) -- 929
- 4. Florida -- 712
- 5. South Carolina (3) -- 662
- 6. Missouri -- 383
- 7. Vanderbilt (1) -- 196
WEST
- 1. Alabama (177) -- 1262
- 2. Texas A&M (3) -- 968
- 3. Arkansas (1) -- 844
- 4. Ole Miss -- 675
- 5. LSU -- 591
- 6. Mississippi State -- 390
- 7. Auburn -- 338
SEC CHAMPION
- Alabama -- 158
- Georgia -- 18
- South Carolina -- 3
- Vanderbilt -- 1
- Texas A&M -- 1
Corky Kell Classic returns to Barron Stadium on Aug. 19. Three games are set, starting at 2:30 p.m. with Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah followed by Cass High School vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and then Rome vs. Creekview at 8:30.
“I think this is a wonderful event for our community,” says Rome High head football Coach John Reid. “... we take on a huge responsibility as we host this event.
Reid is urging local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
State championships to be held Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium (former Turner Stadium). The lineup:
- Dec. 8: 5 p.m. - A Division 2; 8 p.m. - A Division 1
- Dec. 9: Noon - Class 2A, 3:30 p.m. - Class 4A, 7 p.m. - Class 6A
- Dec. 10: Noon - Class 3A; 3:30 p.m. - Class 5A; 7 p.m. - Class 7A
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
High schools
The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or form downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org. Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, August 19th, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.