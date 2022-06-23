Baseball
The Rome Braves tumble 9-3 to Crawdads. Media release: Lefty Dylan Dodd got the ball for the Rome Braves.
Dodd would enter the Wednesday matinee contest with six wins under his belt, and a sub three earned run average in the month of June. The opening frames of Wednesday's contest would show signs of a serious pitcher's duel. Dodd would deal through the first three innings, holding the hot-hitting Crawdads to no runs through the first three frames. Hickory's Ricky Vanasco would go three and a third of an inning while only giving up three hits. He would get the hook in the bottom of the fourth with runners in scoring position for the Braves.
Hickory would break the threshold in the top of the fourth with runs batted in from both Angel Aponte and Frainyer Chavez, putting them out in front by a score of four runs to none. Rome would start to mount a comeback in the later innings with home runs from Vaughn Grissom and Bryson Horne, but Luisangel Acuna would single to plate two more runs for the Crawdads. Another single and a balk would add two more to Hickory's tally, giving them a nine to two lead headed into the stretch.
Dylan Dodd would be the story of the night for the Braves, going six and a third of an inning while giving up only two earned runs and striking out seven. Dodd has now made four starts in the month of June, and has gone six or more innings in three of them.
The ninth inning would see Jacob Pearson hit his second homer in as many days, but the Braves would go rather quietly in the home half of the ninth.
- Next: At home vs. Hickory through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves edge Giants in a thriller, 4-3. Instead of enduring what would have been a tough-luck loss, a rejuvenated Charlie Morton felt himself soaking in the energy created by the Braves’ second walk-off win within the past three days.
Dansby Swanson homered, Marcell Ozuna made a heads-up baserunning decision and Adam Duvall delivered the walk-off single that capped a three-run ninth and gave the Braves a 4-3 win over the Giants on Wednesday night at Truist Park.
“I guess it was the energy and the sense that the guys could smell blood in the water right there,” Morton said when asked what he felt as he watched the final inning unfold. Schedule
- Next: Home vs. Giants today at 12:20 p.m. Dodgers Friday through Sunday.
- Roster:
Football
High school
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have announced the open practice dates for 13 practices at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.