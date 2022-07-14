BASEBALL

The Rome Braves eight-game win streak snapped by Bowling Green. Media release: Royber Salinas would get the starting nod for the Braves after recently cracking Atlanta's list of top thirty prospects. Salinas would look sharp early, as he had the strike out pitch working.

Salinas would notch six strikeouts before being tagged for four earned runs by Bowling Green. The top of the fourth inning would see Logan Driscoll, Johan Lopez, Luis Leon, and Mason Auer all drive in runs for the Hot Rods, driving Salinas out of the game after four full innings pitched.

Davis Schwab would be the first man out of the pen for Rome, giving up one run on three hits while striking out four. Jake McSteen and Dylan Spain would combine to record two shut out innings with two walks and one strike out.

Bryson Horne would drive in the first run for the Braves in the home half of the sixth inning with a double in the gap that scored Cal Conley.

The bulk of Rome's offense would come in the bottom of the ninth, as Beau Philip would belt his eighth home run of the year with two outs to cut Bowling Green's lead to four. However, that would be all Rome could muster up, and they would fall to the Hot Rods by a final score of eight runs to four.

The Braves still cling to a first place lead over Bowling Green. Luis De Avila is scheduled to get the ball in game three against the Hot Rods.

  • Next: Bowling Green in town today through Sunday.

Atlanta Braves drop game, series to first=place Mets, 7-3. Media release:  Given how last season transpired, the Braves certainly aren’t going to fret about any first-half developments. But as the defending World Series champions approach the All-Star break in pretty good shape, they have again been reminded they have plenty to prove.

Charlie Morton surrendered three home runs and received little offensive support as the Braves suffered a 7-3 loss to the Mets on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park. Atlanta dropped two of three in this series, which enhanced the likelihood New York will enter the season’s second half atop the National League East standings.

  • Next: At Nationals Thursday-Sunday. Schedule
  • Roster:  The #Braves reinstated RHP Kenley Jansen from the injured list and placed RHP Darren O’Day on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to July 12, with a strained left calf muscle.

Colleges

The Southeastern Conference announces the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2022 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days to be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta on July 18-21. SEC Network coverth the event beginning at 11 a.m. July 18.

Georgia

  • Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
  • Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
  • Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore

Alabama

  • Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior
  • Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
  • Bryce Young, QB, Junior

Football

High school

High school football's Corky Kell Classic returns for the third time to Barron Stadium on Aug. 19. Three games are set, starting at 2:30 p.m. with Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah followed by Cass High School vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and then Rome vs. Creekview at 8:30.

“I think this is a wonderful event for our community,” says Rome High head football Coach John Reid. “But unlike many others that may be held in areas like the Mercedes Benz Dome in Atlanta, we take on a huge responsibility as we host this event.

"This year, there are six teams who will play on our home field. The planning and preparation do take some effort, and we have Coach (Chris) Boden who helps us to manage events at Barron Stadium and serves as our equity in sports coordinator. So, it will take a lot of work on our part but we are happy to do it.

“A lot of eyes are going to be on Rome’s stadium on Friday, Aug. 19, because there are some really good games. The night will culminate with our game against Creekside—which I imagine both teams will be highly ranked—so we are expecting quite a game." 

Reid is urging local fans to get their tickets early.  “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program." 

To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278

Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m.  Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.

State championships to be held Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium (former Turner Stadium). The lineup:

  • Dec. 8: 5 p.m. - A Division 2; 8 p.m. - A Division 1
  • Dec. 9: Noon - Class 2A, 3:30 p.m. - Class 4A, 7 p.m. - Class 6A
  • Dec. 10: Noon - Class 3A; 3:30 p.m. - Class 5A; 7 p.m. - Class 7A

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp

  • July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
  • Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
  • Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
  • Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Preseason schedule:

  • Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
  • Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
  • Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Roster moves:

  • The Falcons have signed their second round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Atlanta drafted Arnold Ebiketie with the No. 38 overall pick, trading away their 43 and 114 overall pick to the Giants to move into the spot. Ebiketie's rookie deal is estimated to have a total value of $9.69 million, carrying a $1.76 million cap hit in 2022. This hit increases as his years in the league do. These estimations are according to OverTheCap.com.

Local colleges

High schools

The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus.  The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).  
The event begins at 8 a.m. The price is $30 plus a $2.80 sign-up free. It increases to $40 after July 29. Click the following to sign up: 
 

Community

 
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Hall of Fame Banquet set for Saturday, July 23 at the Krannert Center at Berry College.
 
The banquet honors the 2021 Hall of Fame inductees as well as the students from local high schools receiving the Rome Orthopaedic Center Pinson Family
Scholarships in 2021 and 2022. The Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame was formed in 1971 to recognize amateur and professional athletes as well as those who contribute to the growth and development of sports in our community.
 
Nominations for the Sports Hall of Fame are submitted by the general public and are received year-round.
 
This year’s inductees are Tim Garrett, Lee-Anda Hutchens, Chris Jones, Lee Mitchell and Brian Smith.
 
The event includes a banquet and awards ceremony. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a social hour followed by a buffet dinner and awards ceremony at 6 p.m.
Event tickets are $35 each and a table is $280. Tickets may be purchased in-person at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Administrative Headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave. Banquet tickets may also be purchased online at rfrpa.com. Banquet tickets are limited and must be purchased by Monday, July 19.
 
The cost of the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame program is solely supported through ticket sales and sponsorships. The event is hosted by the Sports Hall of Fame Committee and Rome- Floyd Parks and Recreation. For questions or to purchase tickets, please call 706.291.0766.

 

