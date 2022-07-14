BASEBALL
The Rome Braves eight-game win streak snapped by Bowling Green. Media release: Royber Salinas would get the starting nod for the Braves after recently cracking Atlanta's list of top thirty prospects. Salinas would look sharp early, as he had the strike out pitch working.
Salinas would notch six strikeouts before being tagged for four earned runs by Bowling Green. The top of the fourth inning would see Logan Driscoll, Johan Lopez, Luis Leon, and Mason Auer all drive in runs for the Hot Rods, driving Salinas out of the game after four full innings pitched.
Davis Schwab would be the first man out of the pen for Rome, giving up one run on three hits while striking out four. Jake McSteen and Dylan Spain would combine to record two shut out innings with two walks and one strike out.
Bryson Horne would drive in the first run for the Braves in the home half of the sixth inning with a double in the gap that scored Cal Conley.
The bulk of Rome's offense would come in the bottom of the ninth, as Beau Philip would belt his eighth home run of the year with two outs to cut Bowling Green's lead to four. However, that would be all Rome could muster up, and they would fall to the Hot Rods by a final score of eight runs to four.
The Braves still cling to a first place lead over Bowling Green. Luis De Avila is scheduled to get the ball in game three against the Hot Rods.
- Next: Bowling Green in town today through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves drop game, series to first=place Mets, 7-3. Media release: Given how last season transpired, the Braves certainly aren’t going to fret about any first-half developments. But as the defending World Series champions approach the All-Star break in pretty good shape, they have again been reminded they have plenty to prove.
Charlie Morton surrendered three home runs and received little offensive support as the Braves suffered a 7-3 loss to the Mets on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park. Atlanta dropped two of three in this series, which enhanced the likelihood New York will enter the season’s second half atop the National League East standings.
Colleges
The Southeastern Conference announces the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2022 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days to be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta on July 18-21. SEC Network coverth the event beginning at 11 a.m. July 18.
Georgia
- Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
- Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
- Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
Alabama
- Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior
- Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
- Bryce Young, QB, Junior
Football
High school
High school football's Corky Kell Classic returns for the third time to Barron Stadium on Aug. 19. Three games are set, starting at 2:30 p.m. with Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah followed by Cass High School vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and then Rome vs. Creekview at 8:30.
“I think this is a wonderful event for our community,” says Rome High head football Coach John Reid. “But unlike many others that may be held in areas like the Mercedes Benz Dome in Atlanta, we take on a huge responsibility as we host this event.
"This year, there are six teams who will play on our home field. The planning and preparation do take some effort, and we have Coach (Chris) Boden who helps us to manage events at Barron Stadium and serves as our equity in sports coordinator. So, it will take a lot of work on our part but we are happy to do it.
“A lot of eyes are going to be on Rome’s stadium on Friday, Aug. 19, because there are some really good games. The night will culminate with our game against Creekside—which I imagine both teams will be highly ranked—so we are expecting quite a game."
Reid is urging local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
State championships to be held Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium (former Turner Stadium). The lineup:
- Dec. 8: 5 p.m. - A Division 2; 8 p.m. - A Division 1
- Dec. 9: Noon - Class 2A, 3:30 p.m. - Class 4A, 7 p.m. - Class 6A
- Dec. 10: Noon - Class 3A; 3:30 p.m. - Class 5A; 7 p.m. - Class 7A
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves:
- The Falcons have signed their second round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Atlanta drafted Arnold Ebiketie with the No. 38 overall pick, trading away their 43 and 114 overall pick to the Giants to move into the spot. Ebiketie's rookie deal is estimated to have a total value of $9.69 million, carrying a $1.76 million cap hit in 2022. This hit increases as his years in the league do. These estimations are according to OverTheCap.com.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
High schools
