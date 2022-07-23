BASEBALL
The Rome Braves take game 1 vs. Dash, 3-2. Media release: The Winston-Salem Dash dropped the first game of a weekend series against the Rome Braves 3-2.
Rome struck first against Dash starter Andrew Dalquist, when Beau Philip launched a high drive on to the grassy hill in left field for a solo home run.
For the Braves, they gave Luis De Avila the starting nod and he was very effective. He allowed just one base hit through the first three innings, before his offense picked him up in the fourth inning.
Drew Campbell crushed a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth, then Tyler Tolve tripled behind him. Beau Philip immediately plated Tolve with a single into left field, and the Braves pulled ahead 3-0.
De Avila tossed two more scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth inning, but returned for the seventh inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, Winston-Salem found their groove at the plate.
Luis Mieses and Adam Hackenberg ripped back-to-back singles, then Tyler Osik got the Dash on the board with an RBI single into center field. Then with Hackenberg on third, Alsander Womack lifted a sacrifice fly into straightaway center to push Hackenberg across. However, the Dash couldn’t plate any more runs, and trailed 3-2 going to the eighth.
Ty Madrigal worked out of a tight spot in the eighth, setting the scene for a dramatic ninth inning. Adam Hackenberg got plunked to open the frame, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Unfortunately, the Dash couldn’t push Hackenberg across and fell 3-2 to the Braves. De Avila took the win, while Dalquist suffered the loss.
- Next: At Winston-Salem today, Sunday. Next home game: Aug. 2-7 vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves bedevil Angels, 8-1, at home. Media release: Charlie Morton has long been his own toughest critic. But as he discussed not being satisfied with the six scoreless innings he threw in an 8-1 win over the Angels on Friday night at Truist Park, the Braves hurler also provided a reminder of how far he has come since the season’s first two months.
“I mean, my outing was pretty sloppy,” Morton said.
Morton surrendered just two hits, but he issued three walks and watched his curveball hit two more batters on the foot. While he might currently deem this as sloppy, he may have celebrated an identical six-inning effort at any point when he was constructing a 5.67 ERA through his first 12 starts of the season.
“He was a little hard on himself after I took him out and was talking to him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I thought he threw a lot better than what his assessment was. I thought it was OK, especially with the long layoff.”
- Next: Saturday-Sunday home vs. Angels. Schedule
Remembering Dwight Smith: The baseball world grieved the loss of former outfielder Dwight Smith on Friday, with the Braves tweeting their condolences in a statement. Smith, who was 58, was drafted by the Cubs in 1984 and played eight seasons in the Majors with the Cubs, Braves, Angels and Orioles. "We are saddened by the passing earlier today of Dwight Smith, an integral member of our 1995 World Series championship team," the Braves' statement read.
Football
From the SEC: Alabama has been predicted to win the 2022 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days. Alabama received an overwhelming 158 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on Dec. 3 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 18 votes. The Bulldogs were selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1254 points, including 172 first-place votes, while Kentucky was second with 932 points and four votes to win the division. Tennessee was third with 929 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.
Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1262 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 968 and Arkansas with 844. Alabama received 177, all but four, first-place votes in the SEC West.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL First place votes in ()
EAST
- 1. Georgia (172) -- 1254
- 2. Kentucky (4) -- 932
- 3. Tennessee (1) -- 929
- 4. Florida -- 712
- 5. South Carolina (3) -- 662
- 6. Missouri -- 383
- 7. Vanderbilt (1) -- 196
WEST
- 1. Alabama (177) -- 1262
- 2. Texas A&M (3) -- 968
- 3. Arkansas (1) -- 844
- 4. Ole Miss -- 675
- 5. LSU -- 591
- 6. Mississippi State -- 390
- 7. Auburn -- 338
SEC CHAMPION
- Alabama -- 158
- Georgia -- 18
- South Carolina -- 3
- Vanderbilt -- 1
- Texas A&M -- 1
Corky Kell Classic returns to Barron Stadium on Aug. 19. Three games are set, starting at 2:30 p.m. with Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah followed by Cass High School vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and then Rome vs. Creekview at 8:30.
“I think this is a wonderful event for our community,” says Rome High head football Coach John Reid. “... we take on a huge responsibility as we host this event.
Reid is urging local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
State championships to be held Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium (former Turner Stadium). The lineup:
- Dec. 8: 5 p.m. - A Division 2; 8 p.m. - A Division 1
- Dec. 9: Noon - Class 2A, 3:30 p.m. - Class 4A, 7 p.m. - Class 6A
- Dec. 10: Noon - Class 3A; 3:30 p.m. - Class 5A; 7 p.m. - Class 7A
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves:
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
High schools
The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or form downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org. Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, August 19th, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.
Tonight: 2022 Hall of Fame Banquet at the Krannert Center at Berry College.