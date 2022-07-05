BASEBALL
The Rome Braves edge visiting Asheville Tourists, 2-1; off today. Media release: The Rome Braves welcomed the Asheville Tourists into town for the first time in 2022 for their Independence Day Celebration.
The last time the Braves faced the Tourists was on the road in June. Over six games against the Tourists, Rome hit for a collective .373 team average, scored 75 runs, walloped 14 homers (3 Grand Slams), 10 doubles, 82 overall hits, 41 walks, 148 total bases, and a team OPS of 1.088.
Dylan Dodd got the ball in game one against the Tourists, and Diosmerky Taveras would take the bump for Asheville. The two starters would each take no hit bids into the fifth, but despite not collecting a base hit, Asheville jumped on the board first in the top of the fifth. After Cristian Gonzalez reached on a fielder's choice, Zach Daniels would score on a throwing error by Justyn-Henry Malloy.
The Braves would equalize in the bottom half of the fifth with Tyler Tolve's fourth home run of the year. Jacob Pearson would tack on the go-ahead run with a sac fly that scored Bryson Horne.
That would be all the offense that either team could muster up, as Dylan Dodd would plow through the Asheville line up. Dodd would spin five innings of no-hit ball, making way for Rome's bullpen who continued their dominance. Alec Barger and Trey Riley would be the first two men out, and would keep the no-hitter in tact.
Jake McSteen was the next man out, and would allow Asheville to collect their first knock of the night. Barger, Riley, and McSteen would all be credited with holds, as Austin Smith would slam the door out of the pen, giving the Braves their forty-second win of the season, and their sixth win of the second half. Dylan Dodd picked up the win, his eighth of the season.
- Next: Off today; home vs. Asheville through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves get 6-3 win over Cardinals following lengthy rain delay.
Football
High school
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have announced the open practice dates for 13 practices at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.
Community