BASEBALL
The Rome Braves fall 13-7 in another hit fest in Asheville. Media release: The Asheville Tourists defeated the Rome Braves on Friday night 13-7 in front of a sold-out McCormick Field crowd. The Tourists scored ten of their 13 runs in the second and third innings and held off the Braves the rest of the way.
Rome took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but it was short lived. A.J. Lee put the Tourists in front with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the second. Quincy Hamilton followed with and RBI single and two batters later JC Correa knocked in a pair.
Asheville scored five more runs in the bottom of the third. Luis Santana clubbed a 417-foot two-run Home Run to left-center, Hamilton drove in another run, and Correa shot an RBI single into right. Hamilton and Colin Barber each connected with RBI singles in the fourth and the Tourists led 12-2 heading to the fifth.
The Braves managed to plate a few runs here and there but Hamilton’s sixth inning RBI single provided even more cushion. Diosmerky Taveras, Rhett Kouba, and Kasey Ford combined to pitch the Tourists to victory.
Hamilton and Lee each finished the contest with a 3-for-4 line. Santana had another multi-hit game and Luis Guerrero lined a pair of singles into centerfield as part of his 2-for-4 night.
- Next: At Asheville tonight through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves see 14-game streak end as Cubs win, 1-0. Chicago had lost 10 straight. Media release: Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz didn’t know what awaited when he awoke and took that first bite back on June 1.
“You find yourself doing the same kinds of things [during a winning streak],” Kranitz said. “Whatever you do when you first wake up, you do it exactly the same. I try to eat the same stuff. You just do it. You don’t want anything to change. The bad thing is the first thing I ate that day was a donut, so, now I’m in trouble.”
Well, with the Braves’ 14-game winning streak over after a 1-0 loss to the Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, Kranitz can now start his days with something other than a donut. But more important, he and the rest of the reigning World Series champions can now look forward to what might follow this streak.
- Next: At Cubs through Sunday, all 2:20 p.m. starts.
HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
ATLANTA FALCONS:
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGES
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.