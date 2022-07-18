BASEBALL

The Rome Braves fall 8-4 to Hot Rods before four-day break. Media release:  Landon Leach would get the start for the Braves, and it would be an afternoon to forget. Leach would not make it out of the second inning after he allowed five runs on one hit with three walks, including a grand slam to Bowling Green's Diego Infante.

Rome would get on the board in the home half of the third with a bases loaded walk to Jordan Cowan, and a Javier Valdes home run in the bottom of the fourth would cut into Bowling Green's lead, but ultimately the Braves would fall short by a final score of eight to four.

Seven out of nine Rome hitters would record a hit in Sunday's loss, and Jacob Pearson would be the lone Brave to record a multi-hit performance.

Malcolm Van Buren, Austin Smith, and Trey Riley would all work scoreless outings from the bullpen, with each of them recording at least one inning pitched.

  • Next: Off Monday-Thursday; at Winston-Salem July 22-24. Next home game: Aug. 2-7 vs. Greenville.

Atlanta Braves fall in finale with Nationals, 7-3; All-Star break begins. Media release:  

  • Next: Off Monday-Thursday for the All-Star break; Friday-Sunday home vs. Angels. Schedule
  • All-Star break: What to know about Tuesday's game, tonight's home run derby. MLB   

Football

High school

Corky Kell Classic returns for the third time to Barron Stadium on Aug. 19. Three games are set, starting at 2:30 p.m. with Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah followed by Cass High School vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and then Rome vs. Creekview at 8:30.

“I think this is a wonderful event for our community,” says Rome High head football Coach John Reid. “... we take on a huge responsibility as we host this event.

Reid is urging local fans to get their tickets early.  “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program." 

To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278

Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m.  Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.

State championships to be held Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium (former Turner Stadium). The lineup:

  • Dec. 8: 5 p.m. - A Division 2; 8 p.m. - A Division 1
  • Dec. 9: Noon - Class 2A, 3:30 p.m. - Class 4A, 7 p.m. - Class 6A
  • Dec. 10: Noon - Class 3A; 3:30 p.m. - Class 5A; 7 p.m. - Class 7A

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp

  • July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
  • Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
  • Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
  • Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Preseason schedule:

  • Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
  • Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
  • Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Roster moves:

Local colleges

Colleges

The Southeastern Conference announces the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2022 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days to be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta today through Thursday. On SEC Network.

  • Georgia: Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior; Nolan Smith, LB, Senior; Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
  • Alabama: Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior; Jordan Battle, DB, Senior; Bryce Young, QB, Junior

High schools

The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus.  The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).  

The event begins at 8 a.m. The price is $30 plus a $2.80 sign-up free. It increases to $40 after July 29. Click the following to sign up: 

https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Rome/RHSDuathlon22 

Community

Tuesday: It’s time for your kids to break out their gloves, bats and shoes and compete in the 2022 edition of the Jr. MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition. The event is set for Tuesday afternoon July 19 at Etowah Park and will start at 6 p.m.

Girls and boys ages seven to 14 are eligible to participate in the event which scores athletes based on hitting and throwing accuracy as well as speed on the base paths. Local winners will have their scores entered into the state competition with the possibility of advancing to compete at Truist Park later this year.

Last year, a local male and female competitor advanced to the regional competition at Truist Park. The event is put on by Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation, Matt Larry and Darlington School.

For more information, email Jeremiah Blanton at Steven.Blanton@floydcountyga.org. 

 
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Hall of Fame Banquet set for Saturday, July 23 at the Krannert Center at Berry College.
 
The banquet honors the 2021 Hall of Fame inductees as well as the students from local high schools receiving the Rome Orthopaedic Center Pinson Family
Scholarships in 2021 and 2022. The Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame was formed in 1971 to recognize amateur and professional athletes as well as those who contribute to the growth and development of sports in our community.
 
Nominations for the Sports Hall of Fame are submitted by the general public and are received year-round.
 
This year’s inductees are Tim Garrett, Lee-Anda Hutchens, Chris Jones, Lee Mitchell and Brian Smith.
 
The event includes a banquet and awards ceremony. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a social hour followed by a buffet dinner and awards ceremony at 6 p.m.
Event tickets are $35 each and a table is $280. Tickets may be purchased in-person at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Administrative Headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave. Banquet tickets may also be purchased online at rfrpa.com. Banquet tickets are limited and must be purchased by Monday, July 19.
 
The cost of the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame program is solely supported through ticket sales and sponsorships. The event is hosted by the Sports Hall of Fame Committee and Rome- Floyd Parks and Recreation. For questions or to purchase tickets, please call 706.291.0766.

 

