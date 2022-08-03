BASEBALL
The Rome Braves 10-5 winners over Greenville to open series. Media release: The Rome Braves welcomed the Greenville Drive to town on Tuesday night for the first of six straight against the Red Sox affiliate.
Dylan Spain would get the starting nod for his second start of the season, and his first at AdventHealth Stadium. Spain would go straight to work, and work a solid three innings on the bump. Spain would exit the game after hurling three full innings, striking out two, allowing one hit and only issuing one walk.
Rome would get on the board in the home half of the second inning as Willie Carter would single and drive in Landon Stephens. A Cade Bunnell double off the top of the center field wall would score Carter and give the Braves a two run to none lead, and Jacob Pearson would tack on two more with a double to right field.
Landon Leach would be the first man out of the pen for the Braves, taking over in the fourth inning. Leach would go two and two thirds of an inning in relief.
The Braves woud explode offensively one more time, plating five runs in the bottom of the fourth. A Cade Bunnell RBI single, a Jacob Pearson RBI double, and a two run Cal Conley home run would put the Braves up nine runs to none in the fourth. The home half of the fifth would see Drew Campbell cross the plate on a wild pitch, scoring Rome's tenth and final run of the night.
Malcolm Van Buren would relieve Landon Leach after Leach allowed Greenville to cut the lead in half, and Van Buren would would finish the night with one and a third of an inning pitched, allowing no hits and no runs.
Davis Schwab and Trey Riley would combine to eat the last two innings of the game. Their combined two innings pitched would close the door for the Braves, giving them their twentieth win of the second half by a score of ten runs to five, and keeping the first place lead over the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
- Next: At home through Sunday vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves pound Phillies, 13-1; rematch this afternoon. Media release:
- Next: Home today vs. Phillies. At Mets Thursday through Sunday. Schedule
- Roster: The Braves announced they acquired veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Tigers in exchange for LHP Kris Anglin. Around the same time that deal was announced, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was among those reporting the Braves were nearing a deal that would send left-handed reliever Will Smith to the Astros for veteran starter Jake Odorizzi.
Football
- Aug. 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves: The Falcons defensive line has suffered a significant blow early in training camp. Veteran free-agent signing Vincent Taylor has ruptured his Achilles' tendon and is out for the season, head coach Arthur Smith announced after Tuesday's practice.
The injury occurred the previous day. The Falcons will bring more talent to the defensive front, now without Taylor and Eddie Goldman after the latter's retirement.
Taylor was expected to be a significant part of the defensive line's rotation, working with Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta'Quon Graham and Anthony Rush as major contributors.
This is the second significant major Taylor has suffered in as many seasons. He hurt his ankle in the 2021 season opener, then representing the Houston Texans, and missed the rest of the season.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
High schools
This Saturday: The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Colleges
Berry College men's basketball has announced the upcoming schedule for the 2022-2023. The schedule features a strong slate of non-conference opponents to help the team gear up for its defense of the Southern Athletic Association Championship.
The Vikings open up on Nov. 8 at home against the neighboring Huntington Hawks. The Vikings will then travel down to south Georgia for a day to face the LaGrange Panthers on the Nov. 12.
Berry will then have a quick turnaround as they travel to Huntingdon to for a rematch on Nov. 13.
Berry College head baseball coach David Beasley announces the incoming student-athletes that will be joining the Vikings baseball team for the 2023 season. The local members include:
Trevor Childers: (Fairmount, RHP/3rd Baseman, Sonoraville High School)
Childers comes to the Vikings after a stellar senior year. He was named First Team All-Region, Second Team All-State, while recording a perfect record of 11-0 with a .93 ERA. He is the son of Brian and Erin Childers and plans to major in Computer Science.
Blake Robinson: (Acworth, Outfield, Sneed State Community College)
Robinson comes to Berry from Snead State Community College where he hit .333 last season. The son of Chrystal and Eric Robinson, he plans to major in Sports Administration.
Carson Atkins: (Outfield, Rome High School) Atkins joins the Vikings from down the street at Rome High School where he was named Second Team All-Region and First Team All-Area his senior year. The son of Michelle and Glenn Atkins, he plans to major in Business.
Jacob Ray: (Adairsville, Outfield/LHP, Cartersville High School)
Ray comes to the Vikings after being both a football and baseball athlete in high school. He is the son of James and Jennifer Ray.
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball.
Regular registration rates for all sports is active until Aug. 7 when the fees will increase. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation also will host to a special registration day on Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the main office.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.