BASEBALL
The Rome Braves run it up, 10-5. Media release: With a two and a half game lead already, the Rome Braves and Bowling Green Hot Rods met on Friday night with Roddery Munoz on the mound for the Braves.
Munoz would deal and cruise despite giving up home run to Kyle Manzardo to put Bowling Green up early. Trailing in the home half of the third, Rome's Jacob Pearson would single and drive in Beau Philip and Cade Bunnell to vault the Braves back in front two runs to one. Bryson Horne would tack on one more in the home half of the third with a singe to center that scored Jacob Pearson.
The home half of the fourth would see Rome explode for six runs on just two hits. With the bases loaded, Cade Bunnell would be hit by a pitch to plate a run. Christian Robinson would double to drive in Tyler Tolve and Beau Philip. A wild pitch would score Christian Robinson, and a Bryson Horne double would cap off the scoring to give the Braves a nine to run lead headed into the fifth.
Roddery Munoz would call it a night after going six full innings, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out eight. Ben Dum would be the first man out of the pen to relieve Munoz, and Dum would cover one and two thirds of an inning and give up two runs while striking out one. Jose Montilla would be the final man out and slam the door out of the pen. Montilla would cover one and a third of a scoreless inning, striking out two and walking none.
Willie Carter would cap off the scoring for the Braves with a first pitch pinch hit home run in the home half of the seventh, giving the Braves a ten run to five victory. Friday's win would be Rome's fiftieth of the season, and their fourteenth of the second half. Rome now sits atop the South Atlantic League's South Division with a three and a half game lead over first half champion Bowling Green.
- Next: Bowling Green in town through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves sack Nationals, 8-4. Media release: The Braves have five All-Stars headed to Dodger Stadium next week, the most of any National League team and Atlanta’s most since 2011. They may also have the game’s biggest snub, so far at least.
For that argument consider Austin Riley, who powered Atlanta’s latest thrashing of the Nationals on Friday at Nationals Park. Riley’s first-inning two-run homer set the tone for the Braves' 8-4 victory, their 13th straight win over the Nationals in Washington and their 8th straight over the Nats overall.
“I’m feeling good,” Riley told reporters after the game. “I always said I would consider the Home Run Derby when I’m in the All-Star Game. I’ll leave it at that.”
- Next: At Nationals today-Sunday. Schedule
Football
Corky Kell Classic returns for the third time to Barron Stadium on Aug. 19. Three games are set, starting at 2:30 p.m. with Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah followed by Cass High School vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and then Rome vs. Creekview at 8:30.
“I think this is a wonderful event for our community,” says Rome High head football Coach John Reid. “... we take on a huge responsibility as we host this event.
Reid is urging local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
State championships to be held Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium (former Turner Stadium). The lineup:
- Dec. 8: 5 p.m. - A Division 2; 8 p.m. - A Division 1
- Dec. 9: Noon - Class 2A, 3:30 p.m. - Class 4A, 7 p.m. - Class 6A
- Dec. 10: Noon - Class 3A; 3:30 p.m. - Class 5A; 7 p.m. - Class 7A
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
Colleges
The Southeastern Conference announces the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2022 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days to be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta on July 18-21. On SEC Network.
- Georgia: Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior; Nolan Smith, LB, Senior; Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
- Alabama: Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior; Jordan Battle, DB, Senior; Bryce Young, QB, Junior
High schools
The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
July 19: It’s time for your kids to break out their gloves, bats and shoes and compete in the 2022 edition of the Jr. MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition. The event is set for Tuesday afternoon July 19 at Etowah Park and will start at 6 p.m.
Girls and boys ages seven to 14 are eligible to participate in the event which scores athletes based on hitting and throwing accuracy as well as speed on the base paths. Local winners will have their scores entered into the state competition with the possibility of advancing to compete at Truist Park later this year.
Last year, a local male and female competitor advanced to the regional competition at Truist Park. The event is put on by Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation, Matt Larry and Darlington School.
For more information, email Jeremiah Blanton at Steven.Blanton@floydcountyga.org.