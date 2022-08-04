BASEBALL
The Rome Braves rally for 6-5 win. Media release: The Rome Braves and Greenville Drive would square up for game two of six on Wednesday night as Luis De Avila would toe the rubber against the Drive for the first time since he no-hit them in early July.
Greenville would attack De Avila early, scoring in each of the first three frames of the contest. Joe Davis would open up the scoring in the top half of the first inning with an RBI single, scoring Tyler McDonough.
The Drive would tack on three more in the top half of the second inning thanks to RBI singles from Jaxx Groshans, Tyler McDonough, and Joe Davis. Greenville would drive in their fifth and final run of the game in the top of the third, as Philip Sikes belted a homer to left center field.
Jose Montilla and Austin Smith would be the two men called upon out of the bullpen tonight. The two would combine to hurl four perfect innings, tallying three strikeouts and allowing no runs, no hits, and no walks, setting the stage for a Rome Braves comeback.
In the home half of the seventh, the Rome Braves would rattle off five straight runs thanks to a wild pitch, a single from Caleb Durbin, and a three run blast from Cal Conley to put the Braves up by a score of six runs to five.
Six to five would be the final score, giving the Braves their fifty-seventh win of the season, and their twenty-first of the second half. Jose Montilla pickes up his second win of the season, and Austin Smith earns his eighth save of 2022. Cal Conley extends his hit streak to fourteen games, and has homered in three straight games.
- Next: At home through Sunday vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves fall in finale with Phillies, 3-1. Media release: Five-game showdown with first-place Mets begins today.
- Next: At Mets Thursday through Sunday. Schedule
Football
- Aug. 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
High schools
This Saturday: The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball.
Regular registration rates for all sports is active until Aug. 7 when the fees will increase. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation also will host to a special registration day on Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the main office.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.