BASEBALL

The Rome Braves rally for 6-5 win. Media release: The Rome Braves and Greenville Drive would square up for game two of six on Wednesday night as Luis De Avila would toe the rubber against the Drive for the first time since he no-hit them in early July.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In