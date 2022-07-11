BASEBALL
The Rome Braves sweep away visiting Tourists for seventh consecutive win, 3-2. Media release: The Rome Braves and Asheville Tourists met at AdventHealth Stadium for the final time in 2022 on Sunday, and the finale would see the Braves pick up their first six-game series sweep in franchise history.
Dylan Dodd would be the man the Braves turned to in their final game of the series, and he would deliver. Dodd was the opener for Rome in this series on Monday, tossing five no-hit innings for the Braves on Independence Day. Dodd's performance would mirror that of Monday's outing, as the left hander plowed through the Asheville line up. Dodd would make it through six and two thirds of an inning, surrendering only one run on two hits. Dodd would fan nine Tourists batters, matching his total from the game's opening series.
Rome would get on the board in the home half of the fourth with a Christian Robinson single that scored Bryson Horne, and a Jacob Pearson single would drive home Christian Robinson to give the Braves a two run to none lead.
Asheville would plate their first run on a wild pitch from Dylan Dodd, ultimately driving him out of the game. Austin Smith would be the first man out of the pen for the Braves, going one and a third of an inning and striking out one batter.
Catcher Javier Valdes would drive in the Braves third and final run of the game on a sac fly to score Vaughn Grissom. The sac fly would prove to be the difference in the game, as the Tourists would score one more run in the top of the ninth. Lisandro Santos would slam the door out of the pen for the Braves, giving them the 3-2 win.
The Braves notched their seventh straight win on Sunday, and secured their first ever six game series sweep. Dylan Dodd earned his ninth win of the year, and Lisandro Santos gets his second save. The first place Rome Braves will welcome the first half champion Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday for six straight.
- Next: Off Monday, Bowling Green in town Tuesday through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves sweep Nationals; McHugh gets the win. Media release: The Braves have won their last four series after completing a sweep against the Nationals in Sunday's 4-3 win at Truist Park.
Ian Anderson exited the sixth inning leaving two runners on base, and Dylan Lee promptly gave up a go-ahead two-run homer to pinch-hitting Lane Thomas. All seemed bleak for the Braves without a run in four straight innings, but a one-run lead isn't safe with Atlanta's offense. Austin Riley ignited the crowd that had fallen silent with a game-tying 410-foot homer in the eighth.
Four innings after his game-tying blast, Riley came back to the plate with the task of being a hero. With Dansby Swanson placed as the runner at second in the 12th, and Matt Olson, who had been intentionally walked to get to Riley, on first, the Braves third baseman blasted a single into the left field corner to score the winning run for Atlanta.
Darren O'Day, Tyler Matzek, Jesse Chavez and Collin McHugh (Berry College) were able to shut the door on the Nationals after the sixth, giving up just two hits and two walks over the rest of the game.
Chavez and McHugh tossed two crucial innings each to keep the Braves tied through extra innings.
With the Mets’ loss to the Marlins, the Braves are just a game and a half back from first place in the National League East with the Mets coming to town to begin a three-game series on Monday.
- Next: Home today through Wednesday vs. Mets. Schedule
- Roster:
High school
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
High schools
Community