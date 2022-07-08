BASEBALL
The Rome Braves top Tourists, 6-0. Media release: The Rome Braves and Asheville Tourists squared up for game three of the series in Rome on Thursday night, with Royber Salinas taking the mound for the Braves and Cole McDonald on the hill for the Tourists.
Drew Campbell get the Braves on the board in the home half of the second with another triple down the right field line. Campbell's three bagger would plate both Christian Robinson and Brian Klein.
The two runs would be all Royber Salinas would need in his outing on Thursday night. The right handed Venezuelan native would hurl six shutout innings while striking out nine and only allowing two hits. The six innings would tie him for his longest outing of the season so far. Salinas has only hit the six inning mark two other times this season. The no runs allowed over six would lower Salinas's earned run average to 4.30.
Rome would tack on two more runs in the bottom of the seventh with a Vaughn Grissom double that scored Brian Klein and Drew Campbell. Christian Robinson would drive in the game's final run in the bottom of the eighth with a double to score Javier Valdes.
The Rome bullpen would continue to do what they have done all season by shutting down the game in the late going. Jose Montilla, Issrael De La Cruz, and Austin Smith would combine to allow two hits, three walks, four strike outs, and no runs over three innings. This would be enough to hold the fort down and give the Braves the win.
- Next: Home vs. Asheville through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves Strider shines but Cards top Braves, 3-2, in 11 innings. Media release: Instead of worrying about an innings limit or late-season fatigue, the Braves will continue sending Spencer Strider to the mound every five days, knowing he is more than capable of generating tremendous value and excitement with every start.
Strider added to his legend as he registered a career-high 12 strikeouts, including nine through the first three innings of a 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Cardinals on Thursday night at Truist Park. His latest impressive effort enhanced what has been one of baseball’s best stories this year.
“He just backed up a really good [start] with another really good one,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s pretty impressive what he’s doing.”
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Strider became the first Braves pitcher since at least 1961 to record nine strikeouts through the first three innings of a game. The most recent Major Leaguer to have done this was the Marlins’ Pablo Lopez, who struck out each of the first nine batters he faced on July 11, 2021 -- vs. the Braves.
“It’s cool,” Strider said. “A lot of good pitchers have pitched for Atlanta, so that’s neat. I wish we would have pulled out the win as well.”
- Next: Home vs. Nationals today-Sunday. Schedule
- Roster:
High schools
Armuchee High earns 1A public region 6 Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award: Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives sponsor the awards and announced the 64 GHSA-member high schools that will receive this year’s award. The award honors schools that demonstrated impeccable sportsmanship during the 2021-2022 school year.
Armuchee joins Coosa High (2A) in being honored for sportsmanship.
Student athletes, fellow students, school staff, parents and event spectators are recognized for the sportsmanship they display. The award is not only a school honor, but a community honor as well. The GHSA region secretaries select winners based upon sportsmanship demonstrated throughout the school year.
Football
High school
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.
High schools
Community