BASEBALL

The Rome Braves open six at home with Bowling Green tonight at 7. 

  • Next: Bowling Green in town today through Sunday.

Atlanta Braves drop opener to Mets, 4-1. Media release: When the Braves brought Michael Harris II to the Majors with less than 200 games of professional experience, they simply needed him to be more productive than journeyman Travis Demeritte had been while filling an outfield role.  

Robinson Canó’s task is similar. The eight-time All-Star doesn’t need to be as great as he was when he was annual MVP candidate during the first half of the 2010s. He simply needs to give the Braves more than what Phil Gosselin and Orlando Arcia can provide while filling Ozzie Albies’ void at second base.

Canó made a favorable first impression as he recorded two hits in his Atlanta debut on Monday night at Truist Park. But his contributions went for naught as the Braves were subdued by Max Scherzer in a 4-1 loss to the first-place Mets.

  • Next: Home today, Wednesday vs. Mets; at Nationals Thursday-Sunday. Schedule
  • Roster: The #Braves reinstated OF Adam Duvall from the paternity list and selected INF Robinson Canó to the major league roster. Canó will wear No. 22. To make room on the roster, the club designated INF Phil Gosselin for assignment after optioning INF Mike Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett following Sunday’s game.

High schools

Big honors for Darlington golfer: Following a standout freshman season, rising sophomore Ther Kotchasanmanee was named a member of the All-USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Girls Golf Team, making her a nominee for national Girls Golfer of the Year.

Twenty-three other girls from across the United States were named members of the team. The winner and three finalists will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, where top boys and girls athletes will be named in 29 sports categories, along with other awards like Player of the Year and more.  For more: here.

Football

High school

Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m.  Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp

  • July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
  • Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
  • Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
  • Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Preseason schedule:

  • Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
  • Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
  • Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Local colleges

High schools

The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus.  The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).  
The event begins at 8 a.m. The price is $30 plus a $2.80 sign-up free. It increases to $40 after July 29. Click the following to sign up: 
 

Community

 
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Hall of Fame Banquet set for Saturday, July 23 at the Krannert Center at Berry College.
 
The banquet honors the 2021 Hall of Fame inductees as well as the students from local high schools receiving the Rome Orthopaedic Center Pinson Family
Scholarships in 2021 and 2022. The Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame was formed in 1971 to recognize amateur and professional athletes as well as those who contribute to the growth and development of sports in our community.
 
Nominations for the Sports Hall of Fame are submitted by the general public and are received year-round.
 
This year’s inductees are Tim Garrett, Lee-Anda Hutchens, Chris Jones, Lee Mitchell and Brian Smith.
 
The event includes a banquet and awards ceremony. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a social hour followed by a buffet dinner and awards ceremony at 6 p.m.
Event tickets are $35 each and a table is $280. Tickets may be purchased in-person at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Administrative Headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave. Banquet tickets may also be purchased online at rfrpa.com. Banquet tickets are limited and must be purchased by Monday, July 19.
 
The cost of the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame program is solely supported through ticket sales and sponsorships. The event is hosted by the Sports Hall of Fame Committee and Rome- Floyd Parks and Recreation. For questions or to purchase tickets, please call 706.291.0766.

 

