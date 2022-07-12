BASEBALL
The Rome Braves open six at home with Bowling Green tonight at 7.
- Next: Bowling Green in town today through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves drop opener to Mets, 4-1. Media release: When the Braves brought Michael Harris II to the Majors with less than 200 games of professional experience, they simply needed him to be more productive than journeyman Travis Demeritte had been while filling an outfield role.
Robinson Canó’s task is similar. The eight-time All-Star doesn’t need to be as great as he was when he was annual MVP candidate during the first half of the 2010s. He simply needs to give the Braves more than what Phil Gosselin and Orlando Arcia can provide while filling Ozzie Albies’ void at second base.
Canó made a favorable first impression as he recorded two hits in his Atlanta debut on Monday night at Truist Park. But his contributions went for naught as the Braves were subdued by Max Scherzer in a 4-1 loss to the first-place Mets.
- Next: Home today, Wednesday vs. Mets; at Nationals Thursday-Sunday. Schedule
- Roster: The #Braves reinstated OF Adam Duvall from the paternity list and selected INF Robinson Canó to the major league roster. Canó will wear No. 22. To make room on the roster, the club designated INF Phil Gosselin for assignment after optioning INF Mike Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett following Sunday’s game.
High schools
Big honors for Darlington golfer: Following a standout freshman season, rising sophomore Ther Kotchasanmanee was named a member of the All-USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Girls Golf Team, making her a nominee for national Girls Golfer of the Year.
Twenty-three other girls from across the United States were named members of the team. The winner and three finalists will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, where top boys and girls athletes will be named in 29 sports categories, along with other awards like Player of the Year and more. For more: here.
Football
High school
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
High schools
Community