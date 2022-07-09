BASEBALL
The Rome Braves make it six straight wins with 11-0 thumping of Tourists. Media release: he Rome Braves would come out swinging on Saturday night in their matchup with the Asheville Tourists, scoring eleven runs for the second straight night.
The Braves would strike first in the bottom after Drew Campbell reached on a fielders choice that scored Vaughn Grissom. Tyler Tolve would make it a two run game with his fifth homer of the year in the bottom of the second.
The bottom would see Bryson Horne double to score both Vaughn Grissom and Drew Campbell. The bulk of the Braves offense would come in the bottom of the seventh as Drew Campbell would drive in Justyn-Henry Malloy to make it a five run to none score. A Beau Philip double would score Tyler Tolve and Bryson Horne, setting the stage for Brian Klein. In the home half of the seventh, Brian Klein would send his first home run as a Rome Braves over the right field fence to make it a nine to nothing ball game.
The eighth inning would see Drew Campbell single to score Vaughn Grissom, and a bases loaded walk to Willie Carter would score the Braves' eleventh and final run of the game.
Starting pitcher Roddery Munoz would only need one of those runs, as he would record one of his more dominant outings of the year. The Dominican right hander would go six full innings, striking out a season high nine batters, and allowing one hit. The Rome bullpen would continue their excellence with three no-hit innings, combining for two walks and two strike outs.
- Next: Home vs. Asheville Sunday.
Atlanta Braves take game two, 4-3, over Nationals, thanks to the Wright stuff. Media release: It took Kyle Wright just 11 pitches, all strikes, to mow down the Nationals’ first four batters in the first inning. Among the three outs needed, Wright picked up two strikeouts to reach the 100-strikeout mark for the season, joining Braves starters Charlie Morton (108), Spencer Strider (102) and Max Fried (100).
"You just kind of build off of one another," Wright said about the pitching staff getting into a groove. "It's just a lot of fun when everybody's pitching well. We’ve got such a fun team and just such good guys, so everyone's easy to root for. I feel like that is another part of it, too, is just being able to root for your guys, and [to] see them have successes is awesome."
Wright finished Saturday's game with five strikeouts (103 on the season) over seven innings pitched, while giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks and picking up his 10th win of the season in Atlanta's 4-3 victory over the Nationals at Truist Park.
Football
High school
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.
High schools
Community