BASEBALL

The Rome Braves make it six straight wins with 11-0 thumping of Tourists. Media release:  he Rome Braves would come out swinging on Saturday night in their matchup with the Asheville Tourists, scoring eleven runs for the second straight night.

The Braves would strike first in the bottom after Drew Campbell reached on a fielders choice that scored Vaughn Grissom. Tyler Tolve would make it a two run game with his fifth homer of the year in the bottom of the second.

The bottom would see Bryson Horne double to score both Vaughn Grissom and Drew Campbell. The bulk of the Braves offense would come in the bottom of the seventh as Drew Campbell would drive in Justyn-Henry Malloy to make it a five run to none score. A Beau Philip double would score Tyler Tolve and Bryson Horne, setting the stage for Brian Klein. In the home half of the seventh, Brian Klein would send his first home run as a Rome Braves over the right field fence to make it a nine to nothing ball game.

The eighth inning would see Drew Campbell single to score Vaughn Grissom, and a bases loaded walk to Willie Carter would score the Braves' eleventh and final run of the game.

Starting pitcher Roddery Munoz would only need one of those runs, as he would record one of his more dominant outings of the year. The Dominican right hander would go six full innings, striking out a season high nine batters, and allowing one hit. The Rome bullpen would continue their excellence with three no-hit innings, combining for two walks and two strike outs.

  • Next: Home vs. Asheville  Sunday.

Atlanta Braves take game two, 4-3, over Nationals, thanks to the Wright stuff. Media release: It took Kyle Wright just 11 pitches, all strikes, to mow down the Nationals’ first four batters in the first inning. Among the three outs needed, Wright picked up two strikeouts to reach the 100-strikeout mark for the season, joining Braves starters Charlie Morton (108), Spencer Strider (102) and Max Fried (100).

"You just kind of build off of one another," Wright said about the pitching staff getting into a groove. "It's just a lot of fun when everybody's pitching well. We’ve got such a fun team and just such good guys, so everyone's easy to root for. I feel like that is another part of it, too, is just being able to root for your guys, and [to] see them have successes is awesome."

Wright finished Saturday's game with five strikeouts (103 on the season) over seven innings pitched, while giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks and picking up his 10th win of the season in Atlanta's 4-3 victory over the Nationals at Truist Park.

  • Next: Home vs. Nationals today. Schedule
  • Roster: The #Braves placed OF Adam Duvall on the Paternity List and recalled INF Mike Ford to Atlanta.

Football

High school

Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m.  Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp

  • July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
  • Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
  • Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
  • Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Preseason schedule:

  • Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
  • Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
  • Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Local colleges

High schools

The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus.  The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).  
The event begins at 8 a.m. The price is $30 plus a $2.80 sign-up free. It increases to $40 after July 29. Click the following to sign up: 
 

Community

 
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Hall of Fame Banquet set for Saturday, July 23 at the Krannert Center at Berry College.
 
The banquet honors the 2021 Hall of Fame inductees as well as the students from local high schools receiving the Rome Orthopaedic Center Pinson Family
Scholarships in 2021 and 2022. The Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame was formed in 1971 to recognize amateur and professional athletes as well as those who contribute to the growth and development of sports in our community.
 
Nominations for the Sports Hall of Fame are submitted by the general public and are received year-round.
 
This year’s inductees are Tim Garrett, Lee-Anda Hutchens, Chris Jones, Lee Mitchell and Brian Smith.
 
The event includes a banquet and awards ceremony. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a social hour followed by a buffet dinner and awards ceremony at 6 p.m.
Event tickets are $35 each and a table is $280. Tickets may be purchased in-person at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Administrative Headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave. Banquet tickets may also be purchased online at rfrpa.com. Banquet tickets are limited and must be purchased by Monday, July 19.
 
The cost of the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame program is solely supported through ticket sales and sponsorships. The event is hosted by the Sports Hall of Fame Committee and Rome- Floyd Parks and Recreation. For questions or to purchase tickets, please call 706.291.0766.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription