BASEBALL
The Rome Braves . At 15-6, the Rome Braves have a 3.5-game lead in the South Atlantic League's second half southern standings. The schedule shows 45 games left in the regular season (through Sunday, Sept. 11).
- Next: Off today-Thursday; at Winston-Salem July Friday-Sunday. Next home game: Aug. 2-7 vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves . At 56-38, the Atlanta Braves are 2.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East but atop the Wild Card contenders in the NL.
Football
Corky Kell Classic returns to Barron Stadium on Aug. 19. Three games are set, starting at 2:30 p.m. with Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah followed by Cass High School vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and then Rome vs. Creekview at 8:30.
“I think this is a wonderful event for our community,” says Rome High head football Coach John Reid. “... we take on a huge responsibility as we host this event.
Reid is urging local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278
State championships to be held Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium (former Turner Stadium). The lineup:
- Dec. 8: 5 p.m. - A Division 2; 8 p.m. - A Division 1
- Dec. 9: Noon - Class 2A, 3:30 p.m. - Class 4A, 7 p.m. - Class 6A
- Dec. 10: Noon - Class 3A; 3:30 p.m. - Class 5A; 7 p.m. - Class 7A
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves:
- Desmond Ridder has signed his rookie contract, the Falcons announced on Tuesday afternoon. The University of Cincinnati alum inked a four-year contract that will pay him a salary commiserate with him being the No. 74 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, according to the rookie wage scale. He is the last Falcons draft pick to sign his contract, coming roughly a week before training camp is set to begin.
- Signed earlier this month, Eddie Goldman has informed the Falcons he's going to retire.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
Colleges
Under way from Atlanta: 2022 SEC Football Kickoff Media Day. At he College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta today through Thursday. On SEC Network.
- Georgia: Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior; Nolan Smith, LB, Senior; Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
- Alabama: Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior; Jordan Battle, DB, Senior; Bryce Young, QB, Junior
High schools
The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
Pitch, Hit and Run is postponed until Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m. at Etowah Park. Girls and boys ages seven to 14 are eligible to participate in the event which scores athletes based on hitting and throwing accuracy as well as speed on the base paths. Local winners will have their scores entered into the state competition with the possibility of advancing to compete at Truist Park later this year.
Last year, a local male and female competitor advanced to the regional competition at Truist Park. The event is put on by Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation, Matt Larry and Darlington School.
For more information, email Jeremiah Blanton at Steven.Blanton@floydcountyga.org.
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Hall of Fame Banquet set for Saturday at the Krannert Center at Berry College.