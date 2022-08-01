BASEBALL
The Rome Braves rally in the ninth but fall 11-10 to Crawdads. Media release: The Crawdads bats led the way on Sunday as they picked up 19 hits in an 11-10 win over the Rome Braves.
All nine ‘Dads hitters collected a hit and reached base multiple times in the win. The only batter that did not have a multi-hit game, was Chris Seise, who led the team in RBIs.
The first runs of the game came in the second as the ‘Dads put up three runs. Seise walked and Frainyer Chavez drove his first homer of the season to right. Angel Aponte and Scott Kapers kept the momentum going with back-to-back base hits to put runners on the corners. A wild pitch allowed Aponte to come home to score.
The Braves scored one in the fourth and three more in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead.
The Crawdads quickly responded, getting four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Luisangel Acuña, Thomas Saggese, and Cristian Inoa all started off the inning with base hits to load the bases. Alejandro Osuna hit a high fly ball to center that Acuña tagged up on to score and tie the game. Seise went opposite field for a three-run homer to put the ‘Dads ahead 7-4.
In the bottom of the sixth, the ‘Dads score three more to extend their lead. Evan Carter kicked off the inning with a single and stole his 17th base of the year. Acuña singled, sending Carter to third. Acuña stole his 28th base of the season to get into scoring position. Saggese hit a sacrifice fly to center, allowing Carter to score. Inoa blasted his ninth homer of the season to left for bring the game to 10-4.
Rome added a run in the eighth, but the Crawdads pushed their lead back to six in the home half of the frame. Saggese singled and Inoa walked. Osuna picked up his second base hit of the game to drive in the lead runner.
Rome made it a close finish, getting five runs in the ninth and threatening with the tying run on third and go-ahead on first. Michael Brewer came in and recorded the final out on a four pitch-strikeout.
- Next: Off Monday, at home Tuesday through Sunday vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves sweep the Diamondbacks thanks to 1-0 win Sunday. Media release: Austin Riley’s walk-off double gave the Braves a 1-0 win over the D-backs on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park.
Matt Olson singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth and then scored from first when Riley followed with his game-ending double to the right-center-field gap off former Braves closer Mark Melancon.
Max Fried allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings and D-backs starter Merrill Kelly limited the Braves to just three hits over seven innings. Riley’s first-inning double accounted for the only extra-base hit surrendered by either of the starting pitchers.
- Next: Off Monday; home Tuesday, Wednesday vs. Phillies. At Mets Thursday through Sunday. Schedule
Football
- Monday, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves:
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
High schools
This Saturday: The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball.
Regular registration rates for all sports is active until Aug. 7 when the fees will increase. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation also will host to a special registration day on Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the main office.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.