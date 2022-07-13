BASEBALL
The Rome Braves, with a roster shuffle, take down Bowling Green, 7-3. Media release: The Rome Braves welcomed the Bowling Greens Hot Rods to town for the second time this season. After a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday morning, the Rome Braves line up would look a lot different to the Hot Rods this time around.
J.J. Niekro would make his High-A debut tonight after being promoted from Augusta. J.J. is the nephew of the late Braves legend Phil Niekro, and the son of Joe Niekro who also pitched for the Braves.
Niekro would get straight to work, as he struck out the side in the top half of the first, and would not allow a run until the top of the third when Michael Berglund would reach on a fielder's choice that allowed Johan Lopez to score.
Niekro's final line in his first game in Rome would see him record six full innings, give up only three hits, and punch out six Hot Rod batters.
Landon Stephens would get the offensive party started with his eighteenth home run of the year, knotting up the game at one run each in the home half of the fourth inning.
Rome would break it open in the bottom of the fifth, as Beau Philip would lead off the frame with his seventh home run of the year. Christian Robinson would follow with his fourth home run of the year, making it a three to one score in favor of the Braves. A rehabbing Jordan Cowan would tack on one more with a ground ball single to score Jacob Pearson and Cal Conley to put Rome up five runs to one.
Christian Robinson and Jacob Pearson would both drive in a run in the bottom of the sixth to give the Braves a seven to one lead headed into the late innings.
Rome's bullpen would take the stage and continue their string of dominance. RJ Freure, Jose Montilla, and Isrrael De La Cruz would combine to eat the last three innings and keep Bowling Green's offense at bay. The trio would total three hits, two runs, no walks, and two strike outs, securing the seven to three win for Rome.
Cal Conley's three for five night would help secure Rome's forty-eighth win on the season, and their twelfth win of the second half. The win will swell the Braves' divisional lead over Bowling Green to two and a half games.
- Next: Bowling Green in town today (1 p.m.) through Sunday.
Big roster changes for Rome Braves.
- From Rome to Mississippi Braves: Dylan Dodd, Vaughn Grissom, Justyn-Henry Malloy, Lisandro Santos.
- From Rome to Augusta: Brian Klein.
- From Mississippi to Rome: Cade Bunnell
- From Augusta to Rome: Cal Conley, J.J. Niekro
Atlanta Braves top Mets 4-1 on twin two-run homers. Media release: With Matt Olson and Adam Duvall hitting two-run homers, the Braves overcame Spencer Strider’s short start and moved back to within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the National League East. Atlanta has gained nine games in the division standings while going 30-9 since the start of June.
- Next: Home today vs. Mets; at Nationals Thursday-Sunday. Schedule
- Roster:
Colleges
The Southeastern Conference announces the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2022 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days to be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta on July 18-21. SEC Network coverth the event beginning at 11 a.m. July 18.
Georgia
Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
Alabama
Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior
Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
Bryce Young, QB, Junior
Football
High school
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
State championships to be held Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium (former Turner Stadium). The lineup:
- Dec. 8: 5 p.m. - A Division 2; 8 p.m. - A Division 1
- Dec. 9: Noon - Class 2A, 3:30 p.m. - Class 4A, 7 p.m. - Class 6A
- Dec. 10: Noon - Class 3A; 3:30 p.m. - Class 5A; 7 p.m. - Class 7A
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
High schools
Community