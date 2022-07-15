BASEBALL
The Rome Braves top Bowling Green, 2-0. Media release: Luis De Avila would toe the rubber in the midst of a strand of solid starts for the Braves, and none more important than game three against the Hot Rods who entered Thursday's contest a game and a half out of Rome's first place spot.
De Avila would hurl four no-hit innings until Alika Williams lead off the top of the fifth with a line drive single. However, De Avila would not allow a run his entire outing. De Avila would finish with a line score of six and one third of an inning pitched, two hits, no runs, three walks, and four strike outs. Austin Smith would be the first man out of the pen for the Braves, going one and two thirds of an inning and striking out three.
The Braves would score the game's only runs in the home half of the fifth inning when Landon Stephens singled on a ground ball to center to plate both Jacob Pearson and Jordan Cowan.
Rome however would only need one of those runs, as Trey Riley would come and slam the door out of the pen and secure the shut out for the Braves. The two run to none win would be Rome's forty-ninth of the year, and their thirteenth of the second half. Their first place lead swells to two and a half games.
- Next: Bowling Green in town through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves slip by Nationals, 5-4. Media release: Michael Harris II gave the Braves the lead over the Nationals on Thursday night with his bat and then helped them keep it with his arm.
Harris smacked a tiebreaking two-run homer to cap a 10-pitch at-bat and threw a runner out at the plate as Atlanta held on to defeat Washington, 5-4, at Nationals Park.
Dansby Swanson’s two-run homer gave the Braves an early lead, but the game was tied at 2 when Harris came to bat with a runner on third and two outs in the fifth.
- Next: At Nationals today-Sunday. Schedule
- Roster:
Football
High school
Corky Kell Classic returns for the third time to Barron Stadium on Aug. 19. Three games are set, starting at 2:30 p.m. with Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah followed by Cass High School vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and then Rome vs. Creekview at 8:30.
“I think this is a wonderful event for our community,” says Rome High head football Coach John Reid. “... we take on a huge responsibility as we host this event.
Reid is urging local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
State championships to be held Dec. 8-10 at Center Parc Stadium (former Turner Stadium). The lineup:
- Dec. 8: 5 p.m. - A Division 2; 8 p.m. - A Division 1
- Dec. 9: Noon - Class 2A, 3:30 p.m. - Class 4A, 7 p.m. - Class 6A
- Dec. 10: Noon - Class 3A; 3:30 p.m. - Class 5A; 7 p.m. - Class 7A
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves:
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
Colleges
The Southeastern Conference announces the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2022 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days to be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta on July 18-21. On SEC Network.
- Georgia: Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior; Nolan Smith, LB, Senior; Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
- Alabama: Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior; Jordan Battle, DB, Senior; Bryce Young, QB, Junior
High schools
Community
July 19: It’s time for your kids to break out their gloves, bats and shoes and compete in the 2022 edition of the Jr. MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition. The event is set for Tuesday afternoon July 19 at Etowah Park and will start at 6 p.m.
Girls and boys ages seven to 14 are eligible to participate in the event which scores athletes based on hitting and throwing accuracy as well as speed on the base paths. Local winners will have their scores entered into the state competition with the possibility of advancing to compete at Truist Park later this year.
Last year, a local male and female competitor advanced to the regional competition at Truist Park. The event is put on by Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation, Matt Larry and Darlington School.
For more information, email Jeremiah Blanton at Steven.Blanton@floydcountyga.org.