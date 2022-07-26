BASEBALL
The Rome Braves open six-pack at Hickory Crawdads tonight.
- Next: Off Monday; at Hickory today through Sunday. Next home games: Aug. 2-7 vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves fall 6-4 in opener to Phillies. Media release: Perhaps it should have been obvious that things weren't going to go the Braves' way on Monday night when what should have been a routine inning-ending chopper to first base instead took a sharp turn past the first-base bag for a two-run double in the second inning.
And that somehow wasn't the strangest part of Atlanta’s 6-4 loss to the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
“It had a weird feel to it all night, just the way things were transpiring,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Just a strange, strange game.”
On a night when the Braves scored all four of their runs on balls that didn't leave the infield, left-handed reliever A.J. Minter gave up a decisive three-run home run to left-handed-hitting rookie shortstop Bryson Stott. That was only the second home run Minter has given up to a lefty in 334 career plate appearances.
"That really was a weird game," Snitker said, once again going back to a word that would come up repeatedly in his postgame press conference. "Just some weird-hit balls, how the runs scored -- a lot of strange things happened in that game."
- Next: At Phillies today-Wednesday; off Thursday; home vs. Diamondbacks Friday-Sunday. Schedule
Football
Corky Kell Classic returns to Barron Stadium on Aug. 19. Three games are set, starting at 2:30 p.m. with Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah followed by Cass High School vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and then Rome vs. Creekview at 8:30.
Rome High head football Coach John Reid urges local fans to get their tickets early. “What people need to understand is Rome receives all proceeds from the ticket sales up until the day of the game. It is an investment to play in the Corky Kell Classic and our community can help us by investing in our program."
To do so, click https://gofan.co/app/events/614029?schoolId=GA5278
Atlanta Falcons open practice dates at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- Friday, Saturday: 9:30 a.m.
- Monday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves:
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
High schools
The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 and supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or form downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org. Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, August 19th, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.