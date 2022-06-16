BASEBALL
The Rome Braves rebound, top Tourists 10-4. Media release: The Asheville Tourists were unable to make it two wins in a row against the Rome Braves on Wednesday night. The visitors cruised to a 10-4 win at McCormick Field and evened up the series at one game apiece.
Asheville fell behind 2-0 but rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the second inning. Cristian Gonzalez singled and C.J. Stubbs walked to put two runners aboard for Luis Santana. The Tourists second baseman ripped a game-tying double down the left field line to even the score.
In the third, Asheville took the lead on a similar two-run double off the bat of Gonzalez. Unfortunately, that would be the last hit the Tourists would record in the game. Rome rattled off two runs in the fourth, four more in the fifth, and plated a pair in the sixth to put the game away.
The Tourists did load the bases with no outs in the seventh inning thanks to a hit by pitch and two walks; however, they were unable to capitalize. Jose Betances pitched 2.2 scoreless innings out of the Asheville bullpen down the stretch and struck out five.
- Next: At Asheville tonight through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves' stay hot, sweep Nationals for 14th consecutive win. Media release: Some in baseball say momentum is only as good as the next day’s starting pitcher. Some say momentum isn’t a thing at all. But when you haven’t lost all month and your next day’s starter throws 100 mph, you tend to take the field feeling like it's on your side.
That was the position the Braves found themselves in Wednesday, when they rode another electric start from rookie Spencer Strider and set an Atlanta-era record for home runs in a three-game series en route to their 14th straight win. Atlanta’s 8-2 victory over the Nationals extended the longest win streak in the Majors this season and matched the second-longest streak in franchise history since 1900, putting the Braves one win shy of the modern era club mark of 15 straight, set in 2000. Schedule
- Next: Off today. At Cubs Friday through Sunday, all 2:20 p.m. starts.
- Roster:
HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
ATLANTA FALCONS:
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGES
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.